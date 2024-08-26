ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Greece vs Spain, Match 16

Czech Republic beat Cyprus in a low scoring affair in the 14th fixture of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers C at the Rovers Athletic Club Ground, Guernsey on Sunday (August 25).

Guernsey tamed Estonia by five wickets at the King George V Sports Ground in the 16th encounter of the tournament. After 16 games, this is how the teams are placed in the points table:

Spain lead Group A of the qualifiers with three wins from four matches. They climbed to first spot from second with seven points and a net run rate of +2.815. Denmark slipped down to second with five points in three matches. They boast a tournament-best net run rate of +3.750.

Cyprus (+0.330) and Czech Republic (-1.764) with two points each after three games occupy the third and fourth positions respectively in ICC qualifier Group A. The Czech Republic moved one place after their win over Cyprus. Greece slipped to fifth from fourth with zero points after three matches and an abysmal net run rate of -2.596.

Meanwhile, Guernsey are dominating Group B, winning three matches, with six points and a net run rate of +2.094. Finland (+0.536) and Estonia (-0.348), having won two games each, occupy the second and third places, respectively. Finland moved to second from third, while Estonia slipped down one position.

Malta and Bulgaria round off the ICC World Cup qualifier Group B standings, occupying the fourth and fifth places, respectively. Malta, with a net run rate of -0.629, has one win, while Bulgaria, with zero points after three matches, languish at the bottom.

ICC T20 World Cup sub regional Europe qualifier C: Basil George powers Malta for their first win

In the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup sub regional Europe qualifier C, Malta had a 61-run win over Bulgaria in the 13th game.

Malta won the toss and chose to bat first. Basil George smashed a fabulous hundred off 63 deliveries, helping them reach 211-2, which was enough to beat Bulgaria.

In the third match of the day, Germany asked Estonia to bat first, a decision that paid instant dividends. Harry Johnson (3-18), Charlie Forshaw (3-31) and Luke Bichard (2-6) ran through the Estonian batting lineup, restricting them to a paltry 99-8 in 20 overs. Habib Khan waged a lone battle, hitting three boundaries and a maximum.

Josh Butler (29 off 24) and Tom Nightingale (34 off 16) made light work of the target, winning the 15th encounter of the season with five wickets and 12.1 overs to spare.

In the 16th match of the season, Spain chased a target of 97 against Greece to emerge triumphant in 13 overs. Yasir Ali was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-12.

