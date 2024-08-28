ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Malta vs Estonia, Match 20

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 28, 2024 04:46 IST
ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2024 - Points Table (Group B)
ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2024 - Points Table (Group B)

Denmark faced Cyprus, while the Czech Republic and Greece clashed in Group A at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel. Meanwhile, Finland took on Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic went up against Greece in the next match at the Guernsey Rovers Athletic Club Ground, Port Soif.

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2024 - Points Table (Group A)
RankTeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
1Spain4300172.815
2Denmark3200153.750
3Cyprus3120020.330
4Czech Republic312002-1.764
5Greece303000-2.596


Guernsey and Finland remained in the top two positions in Group B with six points each. Finland registered a 125-run victory over Bulgaria while Estonia, who are ranked third, defeated Matla in the previous game. Malta, who secured their maiden victory over Estonia, also retained their fourth spot with two points while Bulgaria finished at the bottom of the table with four losses.

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2024 - Points Table (Group B)
RankTeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
1Guernsey4310062.952
2Finland4310062.184
3Estonia431006-0.102
4Malta413002-0.577
5Bulgaria404000-3.975

Denmark secured a 142-run huge win over Cyprus and moved from second to first spot with three wins, guiding them to the finals. Meanwhile, Spain dropped from first to second spot with a lower net run rate of +1.263 compared to Demark’s +4.867. Czech Republic and Cyprus switched their positions to finish third and fourth, respectively, while Greece ended at the bottom of the table with four losses in as many games.

Denmark's dominant victory secures final spot; Wins for Finland, Estonia, and Czech Republic

Denmark batted first and posted a massive 206-run target for Cyprus, thanks to Hamid Shah’s 91 off 55 with 12 boundaries and Taranjit Bharaj’s 46 off 31. However, they bowled Cyprus out for 63/9 with Oliver Hald taking three wickets and Toqeer Ahmad picking up two.

In the following game, Finland opted to bat first and set a target of 200 runs for eight wickets. Vanraaj Padhaal top-scored with a 58 followed by Faheem Nellancheri’s 44. In reply, Finland knocked out Bulgaria to 74/9 with Atif Rasheed taking a four-wicket haul.

Similarly, the Czech Republic defended a target of 160, restricting Greece to 84 all out in 16.4 overs, thanks to Muralidhara Vandrasi's four-wicket performance.

In another match, Malta couldn't defend their 133-run target as Estonia chased it down in 18.5 overs.

Denmark and Guernsey will square off in the final on Wednesday, August 28, at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel.








