ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Malta vs Estonia, Match 20

Denmark faced Cyprus, while the Czech Republic and Greece clashed in Group A at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel. Meanwhile, Finland took on Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic went up against Greece in the next match at the Guernsey Rovers Athletic Club Ground, Port Soif.

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2024 - Points Table (Group A) Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Spain 4 3 0 0 1 7 2.815 2 Denmark 3 2 0 0 1 5 3.750 3 Cyprus 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.330 4 Czech Republic 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.764 5 Greece 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.596

Guernsey and Finland remained in the top two positions in Group B with six points each. Finland registered a 125-run victory over Bulgaria while Estonia, who are ranked third, defeated Matla in the previous game. Malta, who secured their maiden victory over Estonia, also retained their fourth spot with two points while Bulgaria finished at the bottom of the table with four losses.

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2024 - Points Table (Group B) Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Guernsey 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.952 2 Finland 4 3 1 0 0 6 2.184 3 Estonia 4 3 1 0 0 6 -0.102 4 Malta 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.577 5 Bulgaria 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.975

Denmark secured a 142-run huge win over Cyprus and moved from second to first spot with three wins, guiding them to the finals. Meanwhile, Spain dropped from first to second spot with a lower net run rate of +1.263 compared to Demark’s +4.867. Czech Republic and Cyprus switched their positions to finish third and fourth, respectively, while Greece ended at the bottom of the table with four losses in as many games.

Denmark's dominant victory secures final spot; Wins for Finland, Estonia, and Czech Republic

Denmark batted first and posted a massive 206-run target for Cyprus, thanks to Hamid Shah’s 91 off 55 with 12 boundaries and Taranjit Bharaj’s 46 off 31. However, they bowled Cyprus out for 63/9 with Oliver Hald taking three wickets and Toqeer Ahmad picking up two.

In the following game, Finland opted to bat first and set a target of 200 runs for eight wickets. Vanraaj Padhaal top-scored with a 58 followed by Faheem Nellancheri’s 44. In reply, Finland knocked out Bulgaria to 74/9 with Atif Rasheed taking a four-wicket haul.

Similarly, the Czech Republic defended a target of 160, restricting Greece to 84 all out in 16.4 overs, thanks to Muralidhara Vandrasi's four-wicket performance.

In another match, Malta couldn't defend their 133-run target as Estonia chased it down in 18.5 overs.

Denmark and Guernsey will square off in the final on Wednesday, August 28, at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel.

