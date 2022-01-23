[In Pictures] VVS Laxman interacts with Uganda U-19 team after match against India

Indian cricket legend and National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman visited the Uganda U-19 team’s dressing room after their match against India.

The Nishant Sindhu-led India U-19 team hammered Uganda by a massive margin of 326 runs in their final league-stage fixture in the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

Laxman is in the West Indies, monitoring the performance of the young Indian players as part of his job. He decided to impart some valuable advice to the upcoming Uganda players.

The former cricketer is the head of NCA. Pic: @CricketUganda/ Twitter

The Uganda Cricket Association took to Twitter to share some pictures of the Indian legend’s interaction with the players. Along with the images, Uganda Cricket thanked Laxman and wrote:

"Indian Legend @VVSLaxman281 visited our camp yesterday after the game and gave some advise to the boys after our game aganist India U-19. Thank you Laxman Bhai."

The 47-year-old responded to the post and wished them all the best. He replied:

“Enjoyed talking to the boys, and I wish them and Uganda cricket all the success going forward. #U19CWC.”

The Uganda U-19 team won the toss and elected to field first in the match against India in Tarouba. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (144 off 120 balls) and Raj Bawa (162* off 108) balls took the Uganda bowlers to task as India amassed a mammoth 405 for 5. While Raghuvanshi hammered 22 fours and four sixes, Bawa clobbered 14 fours and eight sixes.

The 47-year-old is in West Indies to oversee the performance of Indian youngsters. Pic: @CricketUganda/ Twitter

During his innings of 162*, Bawa broke Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest score by an Indian batsman in the U-19 World Cup. Dhawan had smashed 155* against Scotland in 2004.

In response to India’s mammoth total, the Ugandan team were bowled out for a paltry 79 in 19.4 overs. Nishant Sindhu claimed 4 for 19, while Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up 2 for 8.

He hailed India for beating Ireland despite missing key players due to COVID-19. Pic: @CricketUganda/ Twitter

Laxman had hailed India U-19 team for victory over Ireland despite COVID trouble

Earlier, Laxman had showered praises on the India U-19 squad for showing tremendous resolve against Ireland despite losing a number of their key players due to COVID-19.

Captain Skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Sheikh Rasheed and four other teammates tested positive for COVID-19, ruling them out of the game against Ireland. Despite it, India overcame Ireland by 174 runs. Laxman tweeted:

“Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today’s game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can’t say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life.”

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #U19CWC Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today's game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can't say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life Tremendous show of character and maturity from the U-19 team. With just 11 players available for today's game, to go out and express themselves the way they did was phenomenal. Can't say how proud I am of them! The Ireland match is one they will cherish for life👌 #U19CWC https://t.co/zCmuM8cQWg

Also Read Article Continues below

Batting first, India posted 307 for 5 and then bundled Ireland out for 133 in 39 overs.

Edited by Sai Krishna