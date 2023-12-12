ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Botswana vs Zimbabwe, Match 6

Tanzania Women defeated Kenya Women by seven wickets in the fifth match of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 on Monday, December 11. In the sixth contest, Zimbabwe Women secured a whopping 115-run win over Botswana Women.

Zimbabwe Women occupy the pole position in the standings in Group A, bagging two successive victories and racking up four wins at an NRR of 4.425. Tanzania Women are at the second rank with similar gameplay, carrying four points at a net run rate of 2.867. Kenya Women and Botswana Women are yet to bag a win in the campaign, reeling down at the bottom two spots in Group A.

On the other hand, in Group B, Uganda and Namibia secured victories to secure the top two spots at an NRR of 1.212 and 0.45. However, Nigeria and Rwanda are winless in the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 so far.

Tanzania and Zimbabwe bag big victories in ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023

In the first game of the day, Kenya scored a total of 35/3 after being asked to bat first in a rain-curtailed eight overs game. Opener Melvin Khagoitsa was the top-scorer with 12 runs off eight balls with three fours. Perice Kamunya was the lone wicket-taker for Tanzania in the first innings.

In the chase, Tanzania openers Saum Mtae and Fatuma Kibasu bagged ducks. No. 3 batter Aisha Mohamed could score only five runs. However, Hudaa Omary (21*) and captain Neema Pius (13*) steered their side to victory in 6.3 overs.

Shifting our focus to the second ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 game of the day, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Mary-Anne Musonda scored a valuable 28 off 18 to start the game on a good note.

She received good support from keeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa, who scored 47* off 44 balls with five fours. In the middle and death overs, Kellies Ndlovu's 31 off 17, featuring six fours propelled the side to 162/5 in 20 overs. Goabilwe Matome scalped a three-fer, conceding just 28 runs in four overs.

In the chase, Botswana got bundled out for just 47 runs in 17.4 overs. Shameelah Mosweu scored 15 runs to top score for the side. Loren Tshuma picked up three wickets with Kellies Ndlovu and Nyasha Gwanzura picking up two wickets each.

