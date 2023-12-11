ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rwanda vs Uganda, Match 4

Namibia Women registered a nine-run win over Nigeria Women in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier. Meanwhile, Uganda Women secured a six-wicket win against Rwanda Women in the fourth encounter.

Uganda are currently leading the Group B standings after starting the competition on a winning note. They are carrying two points at an NRR of 1.21. Namibia are closely following them at the second rank with two points at an NRR of 0.45.

Nigeria and Rwanda suffered defeats in their first games of the day, holding on to the third and fourth spots at an NRR of -0.45 and -1.21.

Tanzania and Zimbabwe are ruling the chart with the top two positions in Group A, carrying two points each at an NRR of 3.6 and 3.1 respectively. Kenya and Botswana take up the third and fourth positions, searching for a win.

Group A Points Table

TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Tanzania 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.6 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.1 Kenya 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.1 Botswana 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.6

Group B Points Table

TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Uganda 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.212 Namibia 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.45 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.45 Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.212

Namibia and Uganda bag convincing wins

Shifting focus to the third game, Nigeria won the toss and asked Namibia to bat first. Openers Sune Wittmann (24) and Yasmeen Khan (59) gave their side a good start, stitching a 59-run opening stand. Arrasta Diergaardt, the No. 3 batter, couldn't live up to expectations and managed just six runs.

Keeper-batter Mezerly Gorases contributed with 26 crucial runs in the death overs, taking the side to 122/2 in 20 overs. Off-spinners Adeshola Adekunle and Lucky Piety were the lone wicket-takers for Nigeria in the first innings.

In the chase, Nigeria lost their openers Favour Eseigbe (4) and Esther Sandy (1) quite early. However, Peculiar Agboya (24) and Lucky Piety (43) forged a 34-run stand for the third wicket to make the chase competitive.

Regrettably, with no other batters standing tall in the middle, Nigeria faltered badly, racking up just 113 runs, and losing seven wickets. Namibia's medium pacer Sylvia Shihepo scalped two wickets to stun the opposition.

Moving to the fourth contest, Rwanda batted first and posted a below-par total of 87/5 in 20 overs. Openers Gisele Ishimwe (22) and Merveille Uwase (35) were the lone standout batters for Rwanda. Medium pacer Janet Mbabazi scalped three wickets for Uganda with Concy Aweko picking up a wicket in the first innings.

In the chase, Uganda lost their openers Kevin Awino (11) and Prosscovia Alako (1) quite early. Janet Mbabazi, after shining with the ball, scored a match-winning 32-run knock off 37 balls. She received decent support from Rita Musamali, who smacked an unbeaten 31 off 29 to take her side over the line in just 16 overs.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket