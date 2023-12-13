ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Uganda vs Namibia, Match 8

Nigeria Women secured a three-run win over Rwanda Women in the seventh match of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 on Tuesday, December 12. In the eighth game, Uganda Women bagged a four-wicket win against Namibia Women.

Uganda are currently atop the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Group B standings with two successive wins. They have earned four points at a net run rate (NRR) of 0.775. Namibia, on the other hand, are third with two points at an NRR of 0.0.22.

While Nigeria are second with one win and an NRR of 0.061, Rwanda Women are carrying the wooden spoon after failing to win a game.

Speaking about Group A, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania occupy the top two spots, carrying four points each at an NRR of 4.425 and 3.081, respectively. Kenya and Botswana are yet to bag a win and are third and fourth, respectively.

TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 0 4 4.42 Tanzania 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.08 Kenya 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.77 Botswana 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.79

TEAMS M W L T N/R PT NRR Uganda 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.77 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.06 Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.02 Rwanda 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.833

Nigeria and Uganda secure thrilling victories in ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023

Shifting our focus to the seventh match, Rwanda Women batted first and mustered a total of 88/9 in 20 overs. Clarise Umutoniwase was the top-scorer with 18 runs from 24 deliveries. She was well supported by Marie Bimenyimana, who scored 17 runs.

Peculiar Agboya was the standout bowler for Nigeria Women with a three-wicket haul. Lucky Piety picked up two wickets while Rachael Samson and Favour Eseigbe bagged one wicket each.

In reply, Nigeria started well despite losing their openers early. They were at 49/4 in 10.3 overs before rain stopped play. They were three runs ahead of the DLS par score, thus winning the game.

In the eighth contest of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023, Namibia Women were asked to bat first. Openers Sune Wittmann (17) and Yasmeen Khan (15) scored important runs at the start of the innings. In the death overs, Kayleen Green scored 22 runs to take the team's total to 92 runs in 19.5 overs.

Concy Aweko and Lorna Anyait bagged three wickets apiece for Uganda Women, with Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Musamali, and Janet Mbabazi picking up one wicket each.

In reply, Uganda Women sealed the deal in 18.4 overs with four wickets to spare. Rita Musamali was the standout batter with 16 runs off 20 balls with the aid of a solitary boundary. Victoria Hamunyela racked up three wickets but her efforts went in vain.