ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe vs Tanzania, Match 10

Kenya Women bagged a 20-run win (DLS) over Botswana Women in the ninth match of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women secured a convincing nine-wicket victory over Tanzania Women in the 10th match.

Zimbabwe Women, after bagging three consecutive victories over Tanzania, Kenya and Botswana, are leading the standings in Group A with six points. Tanzania Women occupy the second rank with two wins in three games, carrying four points.

Kenya Women bagged their first win of the campaign over Botswana Women, adding two points to their tally at an NRR of -1.491. On the other hand, Botswana are placed fourth in Group A and are yet to win a game.

In Group B, Uganda Women and Nigeria Women occupy the top two slots with four and two points, respectively. Namibia Women (two points) and Rwanda Women (zero points) are in the third and fourth spots.

Kenya and Zimbabwe secure comprehensive wins in ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023

After winning the toss, Kenya tasked Botswana to bat first in the ninth match. No.7 batter Pako Mapotsane's 11 runs were the highest among all batters as they suffered a batting collapse, reaching only 52/8 in 20 overs.

Esther Wachira and Queentor Abel scalped three wickets apiece for Kenya, with Melvin Khagoitsa picking up two scalps.

In the chase, opener Melvin Khagoitsa lost her wicket for just one run. Later, Queentor Abel (21* off 14) and Esther Wachira (7* off 13) helped Kenya reach 34/1 in six overs, winning the game by 20 runs via DLS method.

Shifting our focus to the 10th encounter, Zimbabwe asked Tanzania to bat first. Opener Fatuma Kibasu scored 22 off 37 with two fours to start off on a steady note. Captain Neema Pius' 21 and Aisha Mohamed's 12 off 19 helped them reach 82 runs in 19.5 overs.

Precious Marange was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, scalping a three-wicket haul and conceding just 13 runs in 3.5 overs. Kellies Ndlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura and Ashley Ndiraya bagged one wicket each.

Moving to the chase, Zimbabwe started off on a positive note with captain Mary-Anne Musonda scoring 33 runs off 27 balls, including five fours before departing in the ninth over. Her opening partner, Modester Mupachikwa's 22*, and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 25* sealed the deal for the side in 15 overs, winning the game by nine wickets.