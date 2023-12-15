ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nigeria Women vs Uganda Women (Updated) ft. Gisele Ishimwe

The last two group-stage matches in the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 took place between Namibia Women and Rwanda Women and Uganda Women and Nigeria Women.

Rwanda won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia on Thursday, December 14. Only four batters managed to make a double-digit score for Namibia, and they posted a total of 102 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Jurriene Diergaardt was the highest scorer for the team and remained unbeaten on 22 runs off 22 deliveries.

Belise Murekatete was the pick of the bowlers for Rwanda, taking three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Rosine Irera, Marie Tumukunde, Immaculee Muhawenimana, and Henriette Ishimwe picked one wicket each.

Gisele Ishimwe scored 36 runs off 40 deliveries for Rwanda, but no other batter managed to make more than 15 runs. As a result, Rwanda could make only 91 runs at the end of the 20th over mark and lost the match by 11 runs.

Meanwhile, in the other ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 game, Uganda opted to bowl after winning the toss against Nigeria. The latter had a terrible outing with the bat and could manage only 63 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Concy Aweko took three wickets for just 16 runs in four overs for Uganda.

Uganda chased down the target of 64 runs in 15 overs with six wickets in hand. Prosscovia Alako starred with the bat and played a knock of 23 runs off 38 deliveries.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)"}">Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 3 3 0 89 59 29.66 88 101.13 - 1 8 2 2 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 3 3 2 76 47* 76 101 75.24 - - 6 0 3 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 3 3 1 66 31 33 46 143.47 - - 9 1 4 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 3 3 0 65 33 21.66 49 132.65 - - 12 0 5 G Ishimwe (RWA-W) 3 3 0 61 36 20.33 95 64.21 - - 3 0 6 M Uwase (RWA-W) 3 3 0 59 35 19.66 73 80.82 - - 7 0 7 SA Wittmann (NAM-W) 3 3 1 58 24* 29 77 75.32 - - 8 1 8 M Gorases (NAM-W) 3 3 1 55 26* 27.5 58 94.82 - - 6 0 9 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 3 3 1 51 32 25.5 69 73.91 - - 6 0 10 L Piety (NGA-W) 3 3 1 51 43 25.5 70 72.85 - - 4 1

Yasmeen Khan jumped to the top of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 most runs list at the end of the group stage. She has made 89 runs in three games and was earlier in second place on this list of leading run-scorers.

Modester Mupachikwa of Zimbabwe has slipped to second position. She has 76 runs to her name, which have come at a strike rate of 75.24. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano remains in third place, having amassed 66 runs in three games at a strike rate of 143.47.

Mary-Anne Musonda has scored 65 runs in three games at an average of 21.66 and is still in fourth position. Gisele Ishimwe scored 36 runs in her latest outing and has jumped to fifth position. She made a total of 61 runs in three games in the tournament at a strike rate of 64.21.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 C Aweko (UGA-W) 3 3 12 - 43 7 3/16 6.14 3.58 10.28 - - 2 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 3 3 10 1 34 6 2/6 5.66 3.4 10 - - 3 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 3 3 12 1 38 6 3/6 6.33 3.16 12 - - 4 Abel (KEN-W)"}">Q Abel (KEN-W) 3 3 9.3 - 41 6 3/13 6.83 4.31 9.5 - - 5 Marange (ZIM-W)"}">P Marange (ZIM-W) 3 3 9.5 2 35 5 3/13 7 3.55 11.8 - - 6 E Wachira (KEN-W) 3 3 9 - 41 5 3/6 8.2 4.55 10.8 - - 7 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 3 3 12 - 42 5 3/14 8.4 3.5 14.4 - - 8 P Agboya (NGA-W) 3 3 10 1 30 4 3/13 7.5 3 15 - - 9 B Murekatete (RWA-W) 3 2 7 - 39 4 3/18 9.75 5.57 10.5 - - 10 MJ Tumukunde (RWA-W) 3 3 7.3 - 39 4 2/12 9.75 5.2 11.25 - -

Concy Aweko has made a jump of five places and is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023. She picked seven wickets in three games at an average of 6.14.

Melvin Khagoitsa, Loreen Tshuma, and Queentor Abel have taken six wickets each and have occupied the next three places.

Precious Marange has contributed with both bat and ball for Zimbabwe in the tournament. The 41-year-old all-rounder has picked five wickets in three matches at an average of seven and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker.