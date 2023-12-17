ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Uganda vs Tanzania (Updated) ft. Modester Mupachikwa

Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women qualified for the grand finale of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 after defeating Namibia Women and Tanzania Women, respectively, in the semi-finals on Saturday, December 16.

In the first semi-final, Zimbabwe Women batted first and racked up a total of 150/6 in 20 overs. Modester Mupachikwa continued to shine, smacking a 33-run knock off 37 balls with two fours. Mekelaye Mwatile was the standout bowler for Namibia, scalping a three-fer ( 3 for 17).

In response, Edelle Van Zyl was the top-scorer with 23 runs for Namibia, with the next best score being just 10 runs from Jurriene Diergaardt. They eventually collapsed to a paltry score of 64 runs in 16.2 overs, losing the game by 86 runs. Off-spinner Precious Marange picked up a three-wicket haul (3 for 9) for Zimbabwe.

In the second semi-final, Uganda were tasked to bat first. They were in all sorts of trouble at 5/3 in 4.2 overs. However, Stephani Nampiina's 51 off 53 and Rita Musamali's 35* off 48 propelled the team to 99/4 at the end of the first innings.

In response, Tanzania opener Saum Mtae scored 35 runs off 40 balls. They were in a good position at 53/1 in 12.2 overs. However, things turned drastically, as Tanzania staged a collapse, losing next nine wickets for just 36 more runs. Janet Mbabazi and Rita Musamali scalped three wickets apiece for Uganda's inexplicable comeback in a 10-run win.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 4 4 2 109 47* 54.5 138 78.98 - - 8 0 2 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)"}">Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 4 4 0 93 59 23.25 98 94.89 - 1 9 2 3 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 4 4 1 91 31 30.33 67 135.82 - - 10 1 4 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 4 4 0 87 33 21.75 67 129.85 - - 16 0 5 R Musamali (UGA-W) 4 4 2 82 35* 41 99 82.82 - - 7 0 6 S Mtae (TZN-W) 4 4 1 77 38* 25.66 95 81.05 - - 6 0 7 SA Wittmann (NAM-W) 4 4 1 64 24* 21.33 88 72.72 - - 9 1 8 G Ishimwe (RWA-W) 3 3 0 61 36 20.33 95 64.21 - - 3 0 9 M Uwase (RWA-W) 3 3 0 59 35 19.66 73 80.82 - - 7 0 10 S Nampiina (UGA-W) 4 4 0 59 51 14.75 68 86.76 - 1 7 0

Zimbabwe batter Modester Mupachikwa moved to the top spot from second rank, having amassed 109 runs from four innings. She is the only batter to cross the 100-run mark so far in this campaign.

Namibia batter Yasmeen Khan slipped one spot to occupy the second spot, racking up 93 runs from four innings. Zimbabwe’s Chipo Mugeri retained her third rank, accumulating 91 runs.

Mary-Anne Musonda maintained her fourth position with 87 runs from four innings. Rita Musamali (82) rocketed from 11th rank to hold the fifth spot.

Tanzania opener Saum Mtae propelled from 22nd rank to secure the sixth slot with 77 runs after her 35-run knock over Uganda in the semi-final. Sune Wittmann (64) retained her seventh position in the standings.

Gisele Ishimwe (61) and Merveille Uwase (59) slipped three positions each to make it to the eighth and ninth ranks, respectively. Uganda’s Stephanie Nampiina (59) moved up to occupy the 10th slot after her half-century in the semi-final.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Marange (ZIM-W) 4 4 13.5 3 44 8 3/9 5.5 3.18 10.37 - - 2 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 4 4 16 1 56 8 3/14 7 3.5 12 - - 3 C Aweko (UGA-W) 4 4 15.2 - 68 8 3/16 8.5 4.43 11.5 - - 4 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 3 3 10 1 34 6 2/6 5.66 3.4 10 - - 5 Q Abel (KEN-W) 3 3 9.3 - 41 6 3/13 6.83 4.31 9.5 - - 6 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 4 4 14 1 65 6 3/6 10.83 4.64 14 - - 7 PZ Kamunya (TZN-W) 4 4 14 2 38 5 2/10 7.6 2.71 16.8 - - 8 E Wachira (KEN-W) 3 3 9 - 41 5 3/6 8.2 4.55 10.8 - - 9 N Sibanda (ZIM-W) 4 4 10 3 28 4 2/8 7 2.8 15 - - 10 P Agboya (NGA-W) 3 3 10 1 30 4 3/13 7.5 3 15 - -

Zimbabwe's Precious Marange rocketed from sixth rank to make it to the pole position in the wickets standings, picking up eight scalps at an average of 5.5. Uganda's Janet Mbabazi moved up from fifth to the second rank with eight scalps, averaging seven.

Concy Aweko slid down from top to the third rank with eight wickets at 8.5. Melvin Khagoitsa (6) and Queentor Abel (6) slipped one spot each to secure the fourth and fifth ranks, averaging 5.66 and 6.83 respectively.

Loren Tshuma (6) descended from second to the sixth slot with an average of 10.83. Perice Kamunya (5) climbed up from the 11th position to make it to the seventh spot. Esther Wachira (5) slipped one spot to hold the eighth rank at 8.2.

Nomvelo Sibanda picked up two wickets in the semi-final to propel to the ninth rank with four scalps. Peculiar Agboya (4) slid two spots down to occupy the 10th spot in the standings at 7.5.