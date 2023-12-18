The third-place play-off and final of the ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 were played on Sunday, December 17, at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, with the former being abandoned due to rain.

Zimbabwe won the toss against Uganda in the final and elected to bowl. Only two batters managed to cross the 10-run mark for Uganda and Stephani Nampiina emerged as the highest scorer with 26 runs off 26 deliveries.

Uganda were bundled out for 79 runs in 20 overs. Precious Marange was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe and became the only bowler to take a fifer in the tournament. She took five wickets for seven runs in four overs, including a maiden over.

Mary-Anne Musonda and Modester Mupachikwa, the openers, added 32 runs for the first wicket for Zimbabwe. The team chased down the target of 80 runs in 14.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Marange won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 M Mupachikwa (ZIM-W) 5 5 2 131 47* 43.66 168 77.97 - - 10 0 2 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 5 5 0 108 33 21.6 84 128.57 - - 20 0 3 R Musamali (UGA-W) 5 5 3 107 35* 53.5 130 82.3 - - 8 0 4 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 5 5 1 101 31 25.25 82 123.17 - - 11 1 5 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W)"}">Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 5 4 0 93 59 23.25 98 94.89 - 1 9 2 6 S Nampiina (UGA-W) 5 5 0 85 51 17 94 90.42 - 1 9 0 7 S Mtae (TZN-W) 5 4 1 77 38* 25.66 95 81.05 - - 6 0 8 SA Wittmann (NAM-W) 5 4 1 64 24* 21.33 88 72.72 - - 9 1 9 G Ishimwe (RWA-W) 3 3 0 61 36 20.33 95 64.21 - - 3 0 10 M Uwase (RWA-W) 3 3 0 59 35 19.66 73 80.82 - - 7 0

Modester Mupachikwa finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament. She made 131 runs in five innings at an average of 43.66. Mary-Anne Musonda jumped from fourth position to second on this list.

The Zimbabwe middle-order batter amassed 108 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 128.57. Uganda's Rita Musamali finished in third place on this list and scored 107 runs at an average of 53.50 in five matches.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano slipped to fourth position from third. She finished with 101 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 123.17. Yasmeen Khan dropped to fifth place from second on this list. She scored 93 runs in four innings at an average of 94.89.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Marange (ZIM-W) 5 5 17.5 4 51 13 5/7 3.92 2.85 8.23 - 1 2 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 5 5 19.4 1 69 9 3/14 7.66 3.5 13.11 - - 3 C Aweko (UGA-W) 5 5 18.2 - 87 9 3/16 9.66 4.74 12.22 - - 4 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 5 5 16 1 78 7 3/6 11.14 4.87 13.71 - - 5 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 3 3 10 1 34 6 2/6 5.66 3.4 10 - - 6 Q Abel (KEN-W) 3 3 9.3 - 41 6 3/13 6.83 4.31 9.5 - - 7 R Musamali (UGA-W) 5 5 16.5 - 66 6 3/11 11 3.92 16.83 - - 8 PZ Kamunya (TZN-W) 5 4 14 2 38 5 2/10 7.6 2.71 16.8 - - 9 E Wachira (KEN-W) 3 3 9 - 41 5 3/6 8.2 4.55 10.8 - - 10 N Gwanzura (ZIM-W) 5 3 5.4 - 24 4 2/4 6 4.23 8.5 - -

Precious Marange became the only bowler to register a fifer to her name in the tournament on the last day. She ended as the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in five matches at an impressive economy rate of 2.85.

Janet Mbabazi and Concy Aweko remained in second and third places, respectively, with both bowlers taking nine scalps each. Loreen Tshuma moved to fourth position from sixth and took seven wickets in five matches.

Melvin Khagoitsa slipped to fifth position from fourth. She took six wickets in three matches at an average of 5.66.