ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe vs Vanuatu, Match 4

Sri Lanka Women defeated Thailand Women in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on Thursday, April 25 by 67 runs. Ireland Women chased down the target of 106 runs in the second match against the United Arab Emirates Women with six wickets in hand.

Scotland Women defeated Uganda Women in the third match by 109 runs after posting a total of 161 runs for the loss of three wickets on the board. Vanuatu Women won the fourth match against Zimbabwe Women by six wickets after chasing down the target of 62 runs in 16.3 overs.

Scotland and Sri Lanka are in the first two places in Group A after winning their respective games on the first day. They have a Net Run Rate of +5.450 and +3.350, respectively. Thailand and Uganda are in the next two places in the group.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Scotland Women 1 1 0 0 5.45 2 2 Sri Lanka Women 1 1 0 0 3.35 2 3 Thailand Women 1 0 1 0 -3.35 0 4 Uganada Women 1 0 1 0 -5.45 0 5 United States Women 0 0 0 0 0 0

In Group B, Ireland and Vanuatu finished the first day in the first two places after winning their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.307 and +0.708. Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates are in the next two positions.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Ireland Women 1 1 0 0 1.307 2 2 Vanuatu Women 1 1 0 0 0.708 2 3 Zimbabwe Women 1 0 1 0 -0.708 0 4 United Arab Emirates Women 1 0 1 0 -1.307 0 5 Netherland Wonen 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vanuatu's Nasimana Navaika shines in win over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka won the toss against Thailand and elected to bat. They made 122 runs for the loss of five wickets. Thailand were bundled out for just 55 runs and lost the match by 67 runs. Inoshi Priyadharshani was the pick of the bowlers and won the Player of the Match award, taking three wickets for 14 runs.

Ireland elected to bowl in the second match against the United Arab Emirates after winning the toss. The UAE made 105 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Eimear Richardson took two wickets for 15 runs in four overs, including a maiden over. She made 22 runs off 19 deliveries and helped Ireland reach the target of 106 runs in 16.1 overs. Richardson won the Player of the Match award.

Uganda won the toss in the third game against Scotland. Scotland posted a total of 161 runs for the loss of three wickets. Saskia Horley and Ailsa Lister made a half-century each. Uganda could make only 52 runs before getting bundled out in 12.2 overs. Rachel Slater took five wickets for 17 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for just 61 runs against Vanuatu after winning the toss and electing to bat. Vanuatu won the match in 16.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Nasimana Navaika made 21 runs off 36 deliveries and picked four wickets for 13 runs in four overs. She won the Player of the Match award.

