ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs UAE (Updated) ft. Amy Hunter and Kathryn Bryce

The USA won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 Qualifier. Scotland made 149-6 before restricting USA to 105-8. Kathryn Bryce was the most successful bowler in the match with 4-17 in four overs.

In another game, Zimbabwe elected to bowl against Ireland after winning the toss. Ireland made 176-3. Zimbabwe could only respond with 120-8. Amy Hunter was the Player of the Match with 71 off 50.

In the 11th match of the tournament, Thailand won the toss and chose to field against Uganda. Uganda got bowled out for 62 in 17.4 overs. Thipatcha Putthawong and Nattaya Boochatham picked up two wickets each for Thailand, who romped home in 11.3 overs, with Natthakan Chantham scoring 34.

In the 12th match, UAE beat Netherlands by 10 wickets. Esha Oza was the Player of the Match for her stellar batting performance.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Lister (SCO-W) 3 3 1 102 55* 51 69 147.82 - 1 - 11 3 2 GH Lewis (IRE-W) 2 2 - 96 69 48 69 139.13 - 1 - 13 2 3 A Hunter (IRE-W) 2 2 - 96 71 48 69 139.13 - 1 - 13 0 4 ER Oza (UAE-W) 3 3 1 94 66* 47 68 138.23 - 1 - 14 2 5 I Nakisuuyi (UGA-W) 3 3 1 80 68* 40 83 96.38 - 1 - 7 1 6 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 3 3 1 79 57* 39.5 71 111.26 - 1 1 13 0 7 S Horley (SCO-W) 3 3 1 76 61* 38 74 102.7 - 1 - 9 0 8 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 2 2 1 75 59* 75 58 129.31 - 1 - 12 1 9 M Musonda (ZIM-W) 3 3 1 74 48 37 63 117.46 - - 1 7 0 10 SL Kalis (NL-W) 2 2 - 70 70 35 52 134.61 - 1 1 9 0

Alisa Lister has jumped to first place from fifth with 102 runs in three outings in the ICC Women's T20 qualifiers.

Gaby Lewis has moved to second with 96 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 139.13. Amy Hunter is the third-highest run-scorer with 96 runs in two matches at an average of 48.

Esha Oza has jumped to fourth place with 94 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 138.23. Immaculate Nakisuuyi has slipped to fifth from second with 80 runs in three innings at an average of 40.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SIP Fernando (SL-W) 2 2 48 8 1 25 6 3/11 4.16 3.12 8 - - 2 N Navaika (VAN-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 6 4/13 7 5.25 8 1 - 3 JN Nkomo (ZIM-W) 3 3 72 12 - 63 6 4/11 10.5 5.25 12 1 - 4 WK Dilhari (SL-W) 2 2 37 6.1 - 21 5 4/13 4.2 3.4 7.4 1 - 5 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 3 3 54 9 - 40 5 4/17 8 4.44 10.8 1 - 6 AM Maqsood (SCO-W) 3 3 44 7.2 - 45 5 3/10 9 6.13 8.8 - - 7 RE Slater (SCO-W) 3 3 54 9 - 51 5 5/17 10.2 5.66 10.8 - 1 8 A Mazvishaya (ZIM-W) 3 3 72 12 2 69 4 2/10 17.25 5.75 18 - - 9 C Sutthiruang (THI-W) 2 2 42 7 - 25 3 2/10 8.33 3.57 14 - - 10 AN Kelly (IRE-W) 2 2 36 6 - 31 3 2/12 10.33 5.16 12 - -

Inoshi Priyadharshani remains the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 qualifiers with six wickets in two matches at an average of 4.16.

Nasimana Navaika remains second with six wickets in two outings. Josephine Nkomo has jumped to third from fourth with six wickets in three innings at an economy of 5.25.

Kavisha Dilhari has slipped to fourth from third with five wickets in two innings at a strike rate of 7.40. Kathryn Bryce has moved to fifth with five wickets in three outings at a strike rate of 10.80.

