ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Craig Ervine and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 14

Zimbabwe stole the limelight at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 after beating two-time world champions West Indies by 35 runs at the Harare Sports Club. Sikandar Raza became the Player of the Match after he scored 68 runs off 58 balls with six fours and two sixes, and picked up two crucial wickets - of Shai Hope and Keemo Paul.

In the other match of the day, Scott Edwards’ Netherlands defeated Nepal by seven wickets at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Max O’Dowd won the Player of the Match award for his 90-run knock off 75 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Craig Ervine is back as the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has racked up 218 runs from three matches at an average of 109 and a strike-rate of 93.16.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope is second in the list with 216 runs from three games at an average of 72 and a strike-rate of 94.74.

Sean Williams is third in the list with 216 runs at an average of 108 and a strike-rate of 140.26. USA’s Shayan Jahangir is the other batter with over 200 runs in the ongoing tournament. Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, and Max O’Dowd have also been impressive.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 currently. The leg-spinner has picked up 11 wickets at an outstanding average of 3.36. Zimbabwean left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava is second on the list with eight wickets from three games at an average of 13.50.

West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Scotland’s Brandon McMullen, and Nepal’s Gulshan Jha have picked up six wickets apiece. Junaid Siddiqui, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Logan van Beek have also been impressive.

