ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs United Arab Emirates, Match 12

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, went to the top of the table in Group B of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Islanders, on Friday, June 23, defeated Oman by 10 wickets at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. Oman, who were sitting pretty on top, slipped to No. 3 in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.049.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, in the meantime, became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament. They lost to Richie Berrington’s Scotland by 111 runs at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. Scotland carried their decent run of form as they are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.140 thanks to wins in both their matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga shines as Sri Lanka rack up another win in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga picked up a six-wicket haul against the UAE. The leg-spinner carried his form and picked up a fifer against Oman. On the back of his spell, Sri Lanka bowled their opponents out for 98 in 30.2 overs. Hasaranga also bowled a triple wicket maiden where he picked up the wickets of Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, and Jay Odedra.

Barring Ayaan Khan, who scored 41 off 60, none of the Oman batters got the measure of the opponent's bowling. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 15 overs after Dimuth Karunaratne stayed not out on 61 off 51 with the help of eight fours.

Scotland had it pretty easy against the UAE. After being put in to bat first, the Scottish team scored 282 for the loss of eight wickets. Richie Berrington scored 127 off 136 with nine fours and three sixes. Safyaan Sharif picked up four wickets as Scotland bowled UAE out for 171 in 35.3 overs.

