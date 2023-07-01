ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 3

West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup 2023 after losing to Richie Berrington’s Scotland by seven wickets in the Super Sixes match of the Qualifiers on Saturday, July 1 at the Harare Sports Club. For the first time in the history of World Cups, the Caribbeans won't be a part of it.

Placed fifth in the table, the West Indies will now be playing for pride against Oman and Sri Lanka. Scotland, on the other hand, racked up a much-needed win to keep their hopes alive of making it through to the World Cup. They are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.188.

Scotland hand West Indies shock defeat at ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Updated points table in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

After being put in to bat first, West Indies were bowled out for 181 in 43.5 overs. After being reduced to 81/6 in 20.4 overs, Shai Hope and Co. looked in all sorts of trouble. But a partnership of 77 runs between Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd brought them back into the contest.

Holder, who had a disastrous outing with the ball against the Netherlands, scored 45 runs off 79 balls, including three fours and a six before leg-spinner Chris Greaves accounted for his wicket. Shepherd, on the other hand, chipped in with 36 runs off 43 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Brandon McMullen was the pick of the Scottish bowlers after he finished with figures of 3/32. McMullen did not stop there and went on to score 69 runs with eight fours and a six. Matthew Cross also scored 74 runs off 107 balls.

After Christopher McBride got out in the first ball, Cross and McMullen put on 125 runs for the second wicket to put their team on pole position. Scotland got home with 39 balls to spare.

Poll : 0 votes