ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe vs Oman, Super Sixes Match 1

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, defeated Oman by 14 runs on Thursday, June 29, in the Super 6 Match 1 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. The win made sure that the home team went to the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.752. Having won all of their matches, Ervine’s men have given themselves a realistic chance of making it through to the main round in India.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, on the other hand, kept languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.139. They are all, but out of the tournament, although they are still in with a mathematical chance of finishing among the top two teams.

Zimbabwe extend winning streak to five in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Zimbabwe had to fight a wee bit compared to their other matches, but they eventually went past the finish line against Oman. After being sent in to bat first, Zimbabwe powered their way to 332 for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Sean Williams was the star of the show for them after he scored 142 runs off 103 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes. Fast bowler Fayyaz Butt picked up four wickets for Oman, but gave away 79 runs. Kaleemullah was impressive after he finished with figures of 10-1-39-1.

Oman tried their hearts out in their run-chase but failed to go past Zimbabwe’s score. Opening batter Kashyap Prajapati scored 103 runs off 97 balls with 12 fours and a six, but to no avail.

Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, and Mohammad Nadeem also made vital contributions with the bat. Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets apiece for Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza also became the fastest Zimbabwean to 4000 ODI runs.

Poll : 0 votes