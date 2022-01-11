ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 11

New Zealand recorded their first win in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle by crushing Bangladesh at Hagley Oval by an innings and 117 wins. It was Ross Taylor's last Test, and the Blackcaps gave a fitting farewell to their experienced batter.

Courtesy of the big win in Christchurch, New Zealand have climbed two spots to the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Blackcaps' points percentage has now increased to 33.33%.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's points percentage dropped to 25% after the defeat at Hagley Oval. The Mominul Haque-led outfit slipped to seventh position in the standings.

New Zealand and Bangladesh continued to be in the bottom half of the standings after their World Test Championship series

Bangladesh started their tour of New Zealand with a historic eight-wicket win in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. However, the Kiwis bounced back in style in the second Test. Home captain Tom Latham was adjudged the Player of the Match for his double ton in the first innings.

Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson shone for New Zealand in their maiden ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 win

Latham's 252 and a 109-run knock from Devon Conway helped the Kiwis post a massive 521-run total on the board in the first innings. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for just 126 runs, with Trent Boult bagging a five-wicket haul.

New Zealand enforced a follow-on in the second innings. Litton Das scored a ton for the visitors, but Kyle Jamieson's four-wicket haul took the Blackcaps closer to an innings win. Ross Taylor sealed the deal by taking Ebadot Hossain's wicket on the last ball of his Test career as Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 runs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee