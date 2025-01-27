ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of January 27 after PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test 

Pakistan slumped to a 120-run defeat in the second Test against West Indies in Multan to finish at the bottom of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Men in Green only recorded five wins in 14 outings, and West Indies were able to leapfrog them in the standings courtesy of the inspired win in their final match of the two-year cycle.

After winning the first Test, Pakistan needed at least a draw to avoid finishing on the bottom of the table. Coming into the series finale, they had a win percentage (PCT) of 30.13, compared to West Indies' 22.22.

However, the result in the second Test means that the Men in Maroon were able to claim the eighth spot by a thin margin, sending Pakistan in the last place in the process.

Pakistan end their cycle with a win percentage of just 27.98, while West Indies' win propelled their figure to 28.21.

With the finalists of the third edition of the WTC confirmed (Australia and South Africa), only one series remains before the final in June. Sri Lanka are set to host Australia in a two-match series, beginning from January 29 onwards.

Pakistan recorded two series wins in the entire World Test Championship cycle

Pakistan had yet another cycle to forget in red-ball cricket. The team made a promising start with a series win over Sri Lanka. However, what followed was extremely grim. A leadership change saw Shan Masood take over the duties from Babar Azam.

Australia and Bangladesh then whitewashed the Men in Green, who then went on to lose the series opener against England too. Pakistan ended their six-game losing run by executing a comeback against Ben Stokes and Co. However, it was followed by yet another whitewash in South Africa, away from home.

West Indies have finished eighth in the WTC standings for the third time since the competition's inception. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side have won three matches in the entire cycle, including a famous win over Australia at The Gabba in 2024.

