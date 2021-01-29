ICC World Test Championship Points Table (updated) as on January 29

Pakistan have attained the fifth position on the ICC World Test Championship standings after beating South Africa by seven wickets in Karachi. The Babar Azam-led outfit has 37.7% points to its name in the ICC World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, South Africa have now slipped to the sixth spot after the defeat. The Proteas held the fifth rank on the ICC World Test Championship standings heading into the series against Pakistan. South Africa's points percentage fell to 34.3% following the team's seventh loss in this tournament.

Fawad Alam starred for Pakistan in South Africa's first international game on Pakistani soil since 2007. Alam scored a century in the first innings to give the home team a vital 158-run first-innings lead.

The visitors had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first. Dean Elgar scored a fifty for the South African side. But others could not contribute much as Pakistan bowled them out for 220 runs. Yasir Shah was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/54.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped six wickets for South Africa in the first innings. However, they could not deny Pakistan a lead of 158 runs. Fawad Alam top-scored with a 245-ball 109. Azhar Ali and Faheem Ashraf backed him up with half-centuries.

South Africa got off to an excellent start in the second innings, courtesy of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram's 127-run second-wicket partnership. Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah then undid the good work by the two South African batsmen. They combined forces to take nine wickets and bowl the visitors out for 245 runs in the second innings.

Pakistan were set an 88-run target to win the Test. Although the home side lost two wickets in the first eight overs, they won the match comfortably in the end.

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Pakistan have entered the top 5 of the ICC World Test Championship points table

Pakistan and South Africa have swapped positions on the ICC World Test Championship standings. Both teams have a negligible chance of qualifying for the final.

Still, Pakistan will try to win the second Test and finish in the top 5. Meanwhile, South Africa will aim to draw the series and avoid a whitewash.