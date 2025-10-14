Team India continued their dominant start to the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle after a resounding seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Shubman Gill and co. wrapped up the proceedings on Day 5 to clinch the series 2-0, and begin their home season on a high.

Ad

The Men in Blue were firm favorites after putting up 518-5 on the board in the first innings. West Indies struggled with the bat and responded with just 248 in the first innings, prompting India to enforce the follow-on, courtesy of the 270-run lead.

The visitors put on a determined effort with the bat in the second innings, courtesy of hundreds by Shai Hope and John Campbell. However, the Indian bowlers were able to stage a comeback after the Lunch Break on Day 4, inducing a collapse to bowl out West Indies for 390, after the second innings score once read 271-3.

Ad

Trending

India chased down the paltry target with ease to conclude the series, and register some crucial points in the WTC standings. Ahead of the second Test, the two-time finalists were placed third in the points table with a PCT of 55.56, behind Sri Lanka (66.67) and Australia (100).

Their recent win awards them 12 more points, taking their tally to 52 from seven matches, and an improved PCT of 61.90, marginally close to second place in the rankings.

Ad

West Indies, on the other hand, remain stranded in the sixth spot after their fifth consecutive loss in the WTC cycle. They are yet to open their account in terms of points, and as a result, have a PCT of 0. It is to be noted that the likes of Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, are yet to complete a match in the current cycle.

India to face South Africa at home in their next Test match assignment in the WTC cycle

The Men in Blue are scheduled to tour Australia for a white-ball series shortly, following which they face South Africa in an all-format home series. As per the itinerary, the two sides will play two Tests, with the Eden Gardens set to host the series opener from November 14 onwards.

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host the second and final match of the series from November 22 onwards. It is set to be the venue's first-ever Test match after successfully hosting international white-ball matches since 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news