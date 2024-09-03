ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as of September 3 after PAK vs BAN 2024 series

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Sep 03, 2024 16:07 IST
Bangladesh have climbed up to 4th position in the WTC standings
Bangladesh have moved from sixth to fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a historic series win over Pakistan. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led outfit completed a 2-0 clean sweep over the hosts with a win in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, September 3.

With the win, Bangladesh's points percentage increased from 35% to 45.83%. The Tigers have recorded three wins from six matches so far in the ongoing WTC cycle. Their next Test series is against India away from home, starting on September 19.

On the other side, Pakistan continue to languish in the bottom half of the WTC points table. The Shan Masood-led team only have a win percentage of 19.05% to their name after seven matches in the WTC cycle. The latest defeat against Bangladesh was their fifth in the tournament.

Pakistan's next WTC series is against England at home, which starts on October 7, in Multan.

England can return to fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table soon

England dropped from fourth to fifth in the ICC World Test Championship points table after Bangladesh's 2-0 series win against Pakistan. However, the English side can return to the fourth spot soon if they win their upcoming Test against Sri Lanka.

England already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the Asian side. The third Test will begin on Friday, September 6, at the Kennington Oval in London. If England continue their winning momentum and complete a clean sweep, they can return to the fourth position in the WTC table with a win percentage of 48.44%.

Meanwhile, if Sri Lanka beat England in the third Test, they will jump from seventh to fifth position in the table, pushing England down to sixth.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
हिन्दी