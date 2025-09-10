"Idhar mat dekho" - Suryakumar Yadav cheekily tells Muhammad Waseem at toss ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem shared a light-hearted moment during the toss ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Suryakumar cheekily told Waseem not to look at the coin as he was about to toss it, and the latter also let out a sweet smile.Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was covering the toss, asked who had the coin and Suryakumar raised his hand and told Waseem:&quot;Idhar mat dekho. (Don't look here).&quot;Watch the video here:The Mumbai-born cricketer ended Team India's miserable run of 15 losses in a row as he opted to field first in Dubai.Team India pick up five wickets after Suryakumar Yadav wins toss in DubaiKuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the Men in Blue had picked up five wickets by the ninth over after their captain opted to field first. Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Alishan Sharafu with a textbook yorker in the fourth over, flattening his off-stump, to open the floodgates. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who came on to bowl in the powerplay, made the next incision into the UAE's batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav took a simple catch at backward point off his counterpart's bowling to send Muhammad Zohaib back.The left-arm wrist spinner, meanwhile, struck thrice in his second over, dismissing Muhammad Waseem (19), Rahul Chopra (3) and Harshit Kaushik (2). At the time of writing, the UAE were reeling at 50/5 only in nine overs. Meanwhile, India went with Sanju Samson after thorough debate over his spot following Shubman Gill's return to the side. While Samson is currently keeping wickets, he is unlikely to open the innings, with Gill set to bat at the top alongside the destructive Abhishek Sharma.India are also playing a T20I for the first time since February 2025. UAE, meanwhile, delivered some promising performances in the recent tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Although they lost all their games in the series, they ran Pakistan and Afghanistan close in all the matches.