  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "Idhar mat dekho" - Suryakumar Yadav cheekily tells Muhammad Waseem at toss ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

"Idhar mat dekho" - Suryakumar Yadav cheekily tells Muhammad Waseem at toss ahead of IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 10, 2025 21:02 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Muhammad Waseem. (Credits: BCCI X)
Suryakumar Yadav and Muhammad Waseem. (Credits: BCCI X)

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem shared a light-hearted moment during the toss ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Suryakumar cheekily told Waseem not to look at the coin as he was about to toss it, and the latter also let out a sweet smile.

Ad

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was covering the toss, asked who had the coin and Suryakumar raised his hand and told Waseem:

"Idhar mat dekho. (Don't look here)."

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mumbai-born cricketer ended Team India's miserable run of 15 losses in a row as he opted to field first in Dubai.

Team India pick up five wickets after Suryakumar Yadav wins toss in Dubai

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue had picked up five wickets by the ninth over after their captain opted to field first. Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Alishan Sharafu with a textbook yorker in the fourth over, flattening his off-stump, to open the floodgates.

Ad

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who came on to bowl in the powerplay, made the next incision into the UAE's batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav took a simple catch at backward point off his counterpart's bowling to send Muhammad Zohaib back.

The left-arm wrist spinner, meanwhile, struck thrice in his second over, dismissing Muhammad Waseem (19), Rahul Chopra (3) and Harshit Kaushik (2). At the time of writing, the UAE were reeling at 50/5 only in nine overs.

Ad

Meanwhile, India went with Sanju Samson after thorough debate over his spot following Shubman Gill's return to the side. While Samson is currently keeping wickets, he is unlikely to open the innings, with Gill set to bat at the top alongside the destructive Abhishek Sharma.

India are also playing a T20I for the first time since February 2025. UAE, meanwhile, delivered some promising performances in the recent tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Although they lost all their games in the series, they ran Pakistan and Afghanistan close in all the matches.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications