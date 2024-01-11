"If the Afghan batters contribute runs, it's a contest to watch out for" - Aakash Chopra on 1st IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra expects the first T20I between India and Afghanistan to be a close contest if Ibrahim Zadran and company fire with the bat.

The Men will face the Afghans in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Afghanistan named a 19-member squad for the series but will miss Rashid Khan's services as he is yet to recover after back surgery.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Afghanistan can challenge India if they bat well. He elaborated (6:35):

"Afghanistan have come with a very big squad. From Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Gulbadin Naib, they have plenty of firepower. The pressure will be on this team's batting because they bowl well in any case."

The former India opener added:

"In batting, if Rahmanullah Gurbaz's bat talks, then Rahmanullah will become subhanallah, mashallah. He will need support from the middle-order batters. If the Afghan batters contribute runs, it's a contest to watch out for."

While stating that he is eager to watch Najibullah Zadran bat, Chopra noted that it could be a high-scoring game. He said:

"I will have my eyes on Najibullah Zadran again because he hits mighty sixes. They have decent might in batting. Whoever wins the toss, will opt to bowl first as chasing will be easy. It could be a 180 to 200-run match."

However, the reputed commentator warned the team batting first to not target 200+ right from the outset, reasoning that they may not even score 170 if they try to be too aggressive at the start.

"Naveen-ul-Haq is a very decent bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's bowling might

Naveen-ul-Haq has picked up 39 wickets in 30 T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

While highlighting Afghanistan's bowling might, Aakash Chopra opined that Noor Ahmad might take Rashid Khan's place in their playing XI. He elaborated:

"Naveen-ul-Haq is a very decent bowler. This team's bowling is actually not bad. This team's bowling is always good in T20Is. Rashid Khan isn't there. So Noor Ahmad might play. Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are already there. You won't gain much by playing too many spinners as dew might come."

India and Afghanistan have never faced each other in a bilateral series. The Men in Blue have won four of the five T20Is between the two sides, with last year's Asian Games final not yielding a result.

