"If Afghanistan start playing more than three to four Tests a year, it will improve our cricket" - Rashid Khan

Afghanistan's premier white-ball leg-spinner Rashid Khan has opined that they need to play more than three to four Tests a year to improve in the longest format of the game.

Afghanistan have played only three Tests since their maiden red-ball appearance in June 2018. Rashid Khan feels that Afghani cricketers need more red-ball cricket under their belt to improve their skillset.

"If we start playing longer formats, more than three to four Tests a year, which is really important for us, it will help the team and the players improve their cricket, especially the youngsters. Test cricket is what makes you a better cricketer and this is where we can get to improve our skills and our cricket in the long run," Rashid Khan told ESPNcricinfo ahead of Afghanistan's first Test against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

Playing ODIs and Tests makes you a better cricketer: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan reflected on Afghanistan's batting frailties in the initial stages of the 2019 World Cup and how the batsmen gradually began to adjust to the playing conditions in the longer format. The 22-year-old stressed on the need to play Tests and ODIs against big teams more frequently to be able to develop problem-solving skills.

"If we play the longer formats, like Tests and ODIs, that is what makes you a better cricketer. In a shorter format, you don't have much time to reflect on your game, or try to improve, and you don't really understand where and how everything works. Just imagine, if a youngster is playing a Test against a bigger team, only then he will realise what he needs to do and where he needs to improve," said Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan, who is a renowned player in white-ball cricket, especially in T20Is, has a decent record in Tests too. He has 23 wickets to his name from four matches. Rashid Khan and Afghanistan are now gearing up for a two-Test series against Zimbabwe, commencing on Tuesday.