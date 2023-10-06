"If there's anyone who can make a huge impact in the death overs apart from MS Dhoni, it's Suryakumar Yadav" - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina feels that Suryakumar Yadav will have to play the finisher's role for Team India during the 2023 World Cup.

Raina reckoned that Suryakumar is capable of excelling in the crucial role. Raina claimed that the dynamic batter is the only one, who apart from MS Dhoni, can be a game-changer towards the back end of the innings.

"If anyone can make a huge impact in the death overs apart from MS Dhoni, then it's Suryakumar Yadav," Raina said (4:10) while speaking to Sports Tak.

Suryakumar was under the scanner following a string of poor performances in 50-over cricket. He roared back to form ahead of the 2023 World Cup, registering scores of 50 and 72* in the first two ODIs of India's three-match home series against Australia.

Suresh Raina also predicted that Shubman Gill could be India's top performer with the bat in the showpiece event. He claimed that Gill and Rohit Sharma's opening pair is comparable to successful pairs like Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly.

"Shubman Gill will be India's strongest card, he continued. "He has been in stunning form and has figured out how he needs to play in ODIs. He has spent some time with Virat and is batting with Rohit Sharma, who has hit double centuries. Gill has also hit a double century.

"Gill and Rohit's pair will win the hearts of people, just like Sachin-Sehwag and Sachin-Ganguly did in the past."

It is worth mentioning that Shubman Gill's chances of featuring in India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia on Sunday hang in balance. According to recent reports, the youngster has tested positive for dengue.

"Still feel Yuzvendra Chahal should have been in the squad" - Suresh Raina on India's 15-member roster

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the notable absentees from India's 15-member squad for the 2023 World Cup.

Suresh Raina mentioned that the national selectors should have picked him for the ICC event. He, however, did back Kuldeep Yadav to do the job for Rohit Sharma and company, elaborating (1:30):

"I still feel Yuzvendra Chahal should have been in the squad. Most teams have two leg-spinners. However, we have just one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. I believe Kuldeep will be our trump card."

Raina named India, Australia, England, and New Zealand as his picks for the top four. The 36-year-old also suggested that Afghanistan could also emerge as a surprise pick, considering the conditions. Suresh Raina added (0:11):

"India, New Zealand, Australia, and England. I would also want to add Afghanistan and South Africa as wildcard entries. The World Cup will be played across 10 venues for around 45 days. Considering the months in which they are playing, it will be challenging for the fast bowlers. This is why I believe one more team from the subcontinent, apart from India, can do very well."

India will open their campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.