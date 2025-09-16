"If a batter is needed at No. 8, one of Kuldeep and Varun will have to sit out" - Aakash Chopra on star bowler's inclusion in India's T20I XI

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has noted that the player Arshdeep Singh can replace in the Men in Blue's T20I playing XI would depend on whether the team management wants a batter at No. 8. He opined that either Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy would have to make way if India want a batting-heavy lineup.

Arshdeep wasn't part of India's playing XI in their first two games of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. While Kuldeep, Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel have formed a three-pronged spin attack, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have performed the seam-bowling duties, with Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma also being used with the ball.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked who would have to make way if Arshdeep needs to be included in the Men in Blue's T20I XI.

"In whose place can he come, the answer to that question is very simple. They will have to make a call whether they need a batter at No. 8 or not. If a batter is needed at No. 8, one of Kuldeep and Varun will have to sit out, and then he will play," Chopra responded (11:20).

Chopra reckoned Arshdeep can replace Shivam Dube in the XI if India don't need batting depth.

"If India say that their batting has become good enough for them not to need a batter after No. 7, you can make him straightforwardly jump in in place of Shivam Dube. So Arshdeep, Bumrah, Varun, Axar and Kuldeep will be your five bowlers, plus Hardik Pandya, as you would need six, but then you don't need Shivam Dube," he observed.

While Kuldeep Yadav has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.05 in India's first two games of the Asia Cup 2025, Varun Chakaravarthy has accounted for two dismissals and conceded an average of 4.67 runs per over. Shivam Dube registered figures of 3/4 in two overs in India's tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and scored an unbeaten seven-ball 10 against Pakistan.

"I feel he will play against Oman as Bumrah will rest" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's place in the XI in India's final Asia Cup 2025 group game

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.71 in two innings in the Asia Cup 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Arshdeep Singh would replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI in their final Group A game against Oman. However, he reckoned that a spinner would have to sit out in the T20I series against Australia and next year's T20 World Cup.

"At this point in time, I feel India want a batter at No. 8, so you will definitely see Axar Patel there. For now, there will be only one fast bowler, but as soon as playing a second fast bowler will become a compulsion, although I feel he will play against Oman as Bumrah will rest, but come the World Cup or even Australia, you will have to drop one spinner," he said (11:55).

With 99 scalps at an economy rate of 8.29 in 63 innings, Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. However, it would be a tough call for the team management to choose between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy if they have to accommodate the left-arm seamer in the playing XI.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

