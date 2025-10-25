"If Bumrah is not there then who are our bowlers?" - R Ashwin raises huge concern about India's attack after AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin raised a massive concern regarding India's bowling attack for the 2027 ODI World Cup after the three-match series against Australia. The Men in Blue won the final game by nine wickets but lost the series 1-2.

Ad

Ashwin pointed out the need for India to fix their fast-bowling attack. Notably, they rested ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj led the attack. Harshit Rana played all three games, while Arshdeep Singh played a couple, and Prasidh Krishna played one.

The visitors failed to defend totals in the first two games. Ashwin questioned who the other pacers would be alongside Jasprit Bumrah at the upcoming World Cup.

Ad

Trending

"India needs to fix their fast bowling attack. If Bumrah is not there then who are our bowlers? Who will be the support bowlers for Bumrah when we play the World Cup?" he stated on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Harshit was the leading wicket-taker with six scalps from three games. Arshdeep bagged three wickets from two games. Siraj picked two from three games while Krishna claimed one in his only game.

Ad

Ashwin then shifted his focus to the T20I series. Post the ODIs, the two teams will now play a five-match T20I series beginning Wednesday, October 29. He reckoned that the visitors would dominate the series.

"I am excited to see the T20I series. I expect India to completely dominate there. Australia do not have the arsenal. They have made different squads. I think the ball will turn at all venues for the T20I series. If the ball turns, the Indian bowling attack will dominate," he said.

Ad

Having lost the ODI series, the Men in Blue will be keen to bounce back and clinch the T20I series.

Ashwin predicts Indian spinners to play key role in South Africa

The 2027 World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Ravichandran Ashwin expressed that the Indian spinners showcased a different facet in the ODI series against Australia. They managed to stem the flow of runs and put pressure on the Australian batters.

Ad

Keeping the same in mind, he predicted that the Indian spinners would play a key role even in South Africa during the World Cup.

"We also got to see a different side of this Indian spin attack. I have been telling this. When any opponent is new, India's spin choke is very tough for them to handle so we should continue with this. Even in South Africa the spin's role will be important. Our spin quality is way better than any other team's spin quality at this point of time," he said.

Washington Sundar ended with five wickets from three games at an average of 19 and an economy of 5.00. Axar Patel claimed three scalps from as many matches at an average of 29.66 and an economy of 4.45. Kuldeep Yadav played just one game and returned figures of 1/50 from ten overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news