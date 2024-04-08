"If defending low totals is an art then captain KL Rahul is the artist" - Fans hail LSG skipper for astute captaincy in 33-run win over GT in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul received high praise from fans for his captaincy in defending a below-par total against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 7.

Under Rahul, LSG have become renowned for defending low totals in the IPL and they did another number on GT in their latest encounter. Chasing 164, GT was off to a terrific start — 54/0 inside the powerplay.

However, an unfazed Rahul masterminded a collapse despite in-form speedster Mayank Yadav bowling only one over due to a possible injury. Around an hour after being criticized for another slow-paced innings, Rahul put on his thinking cap and used his bowlers perfectly to bowl GT out for 130.

The 33-run win took LSG to third on the points table, with three wins in four outings, and gave them a third straight victory after losing the season opener to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Pacer Yash Thakur was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024 and finishing with figures of 5/30. Under Rahul, LSG has now defended totals successfully in 15 out of 18 games.

Fans on X/Twitter hailed KL Rahul for his astute and composed captaincy, with some even calling for him to lead Team India.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Praises continued to flow for KL Rahul's captaincy, with one of the fans saying:

"If defending low total is an art then captain KL Rahul is the artist...!!!"

"Amazing work once again. KL Rahul is captain super cool," another fan tweeted.

"KL Rahul as Captain >>>> any Indian Indian player currently. He can create miracles as Captain," said a fan.

"We'll take the win, I am not going to make too much out of it" - KL Rahul

KL Rahul humbly deflected the praise for LSG defending totals at will by saying batting first helps the young bowlers in his side to get an idea of how the wicket plays.

LSG qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 under Rahul and are off to a sensational start in their 2024 campaign.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said:

"We'll take the win, I am not going to make too much out of it (on defending totals). For the young bowling unit we have, it helps when we bat first. They get an idea how the wicket is playing and they've also been adapting really well. It's a good record to have (defending all 160+ totals), but it's also where we've played. Having the home advantage helps."

LSG will look to win their fourth consecutive game when they take on the Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 12.