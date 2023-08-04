"If an India vs Pakistan match will be there, then it would be good for us" - CAB president insists Eden Gardens is ready for ICC inspection 

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasis Ganguly is confident over the inspection of the Eden Gardens by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday. The iconic venue has been assigned to host a total of five matches, including one semi-final clash.

If India and Pakistan qualify to face each other in the semi-final, then the potential clash will take place in Kolkata. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will host the other semi-final, will not host any match involving Pakistan under any circumstances.

In the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted each venue ₹50 crore to revamp its facilities in time for the event. The stadiums will also be subject to an inspection by ICC and BCCI representatives, who visited Delhi and Dharamsala recently to make their assessments.

CAB president Snehasis Ganguly stated that the preparations are underway and there is a sense of optimism around the upcoming inspection.

"We are prepared for every challenge. And if an India vs Pakistan match will be there, then it would be good for us. Nothing more exciting than that. We are ready. ICC is coming to inspect us, more work is in progress. We also had talked with the police. They are also ready to give security every time. We are very confident," he told India Today.

The Eden Gardens played host to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the first time since the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). The stadium won the best ground and pitch award at the end of the 2023 IPL season along with the Wankhede Stadium.

Eden Gardens will host India's league-stage encounter against South Africa at the 2023 ODI World Cup

Apart from the crucial semi-final clash, Eden Gardens will also witness Team India's penultimate league stage game against South Africa on November 16.

The venue's first match of the tournament comes in the form of a clash between Bangladesh and the Netherlands on October 28. Another high-profile contest that has been assigned to Kolkata is the defending champions England's contest against Pakistan on November 12.

The CAB has already announced the ticket prices for the World Cup matches, which range from ₹900 to ₹3000, depending on the contest.