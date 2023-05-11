“If India won’t play in Pakistan, we too won’t play in India” – Najam Sethi threatens BCCI that they won’t play the 2023 World Cup in India

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has threatened the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they won’t play the 2023 World Cup in India. This comes as a strong retort over India’s decision not to play the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan but instead seek a neutral venue. The 74-year-old, however, clarified that the Men in Green are open to playing World Cup fixtures at a neutral venue.

Speaking to Sports Tak on Thursday, May 11, Sethi said:

“The situation is: If India won’t play in Pakistan, we too won’t play in India. It’s our decision, it’s also our govt’s decision.”

The development comes amid an ongoing tussle between the two neighboring countries over the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup venues.

As far as the World Cup is concerned, the Men in Blue were reportedly scheduled to play Babar Azam and Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the Indian Express, seven venues have been shortlisted to host the ICC’s marquee event. The BCCI is expected to announce the 2023 World Cup schedule after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, reports surfaced that the PCB wants written confirmation from BCCI that India will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy if they travel to India for the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket proposes a hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup

PCB, meanwhile, has proposed a hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup scheduled to take place in September this year. This came after India declined to travel to Pakistan amid political tensions between the two countries.

As per local media, PCB proposed a hybrid model during the Asian Cricket Council meeting. It wants all the other four teams – Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal - to play one game each in Pakistan before traveling to a neutral venue for the remaining seven games.

However, if the venue shifts to Sri Lanka, PCB will demand compensation, including the earnings from ticket revenue. A final decision is awaited.

