"If Jadeja isn’t Test cricketer of the Year, it would be robbery" - Fans hail star all-rounder for sparkling century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his incredible batting form with a scintillating century on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. After dismissing the visitors for 162 on the opening day, India were in a slightly precarious position at 221/4 when Jadeja came out to bat.
Yet, the 36-year-old remained unperturbed from the get-go, scoring his sixth Test century at the waning stages of Day 2. Jadeja has been in sensational batting form in the red-ball format this year, averaging 82 with two centuries and five half-centuries in 13 innings.
The veteran played a pivotal role in India's 2-2 drawn series in England recently, scoring 516 runs at an average of 86, including a century and five half-centuries. Jadeja is India's vice-captain for the ongoing West Indies series with the injury to Rishabh Pant.
Fans on X hailed the champion all-rounder for another blistering century with the following reactions:
Fans continued praising Jadeja for another defiant knock, with one saying:
"Unpopular opinion: Jadeja’s current form is more peak than Don Bradman’s whole career."
"Jadeja might be the greatest Indian player ever as far as test cricket is concerned," posted a fan.
"Ravindra Jadeja, the rock of Team India! A captain’s deputy, but leading like a true champion with this incredible century," a fan said.
Ravindra Jadeja's century propels India's dominance on Day 2 of the 1st Test
Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance took India to pole position at stumps on the second day in the opening Test against the West Indies. The star all-rounder finished unbeaten on 104 off 176 deliveries as the hosts ended the day on 448/5 in their first innings.
Jadeja aside, India were also well-served by centuries from KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel. Jadeja and Jurel shared a game-changing 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping India extend their overall lead to 286 runs in their first innings with three full days remaining.
Apart from the three centurions, skipper Shubman Gill also made a vital contribution with a 50 off 100 balls.
