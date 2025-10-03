"If Jadeja isn’t Test cricketer of the Year, it would be robbery" - Fans hail star all-rounder for sparkling century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:00 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @litreallyme, @alonemuskspace, @MSDHONITHEGOAT7 X handles]
Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his incredible batting form with a scintillating century on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. After dismissing the visitors for 162 on the opening day, India were in a slightly precarious position at 221/4 when Jadeja came out to bat.

Yet, the 36-year-old remained unperturbed from the get-go, scoring his sixth Test century at the waning stages of Day 2. Jadeja has been in sensational batting form in the red-ball format this year, averaging 82 with two centuries and five half-centuries in 13 innings.

The veteran played a pivotal role in India's 2-2 drawn series in England recently, scoring 516 runs at an average of 86, including a century and five half-centuries. Jadeja is India's vice-captain for the ongoing West Indies series with the injury to Rishabh Pant.

Fans on X hailed the champion all-rounder for another blistering century with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Jadeja for another defiant knock, with one saying:

"Unpopular opinion: Jadeja’s current form is more peak than Don Bradman’s whole career."
"Jadeja might be the greatest Indian player ever as far as test cricket is concerned," posted a fan.
"Ravindra Jadeja, the rock of Team India! A captain’s deputy, but leading like a true champion with this incredible century," a fan said.
Ravindra Jadeja's century propels India's dominance on Day 2 of the 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance took India to pole position at stumps on the second day in the opening Test against the West Indies. The star all-rounder finished unbeaten on 104 off 176 deliveries as the hosts ended the day on 448/5 in their first innings.

Jadeja aside, India were also well-served by centuries from KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel. Jadeja and Jurel shared a game-changing 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping India extend their overall lead to 286 runs in their first innings with three full days remaining.

Apart from the three centurions, skipper Shubman Gill also made a vital contribution with a 50 off 100 balls.

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

