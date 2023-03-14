"If you lose a dangerous Shafali Verma, you have Capsey" - Reema Malhotra on Delhi Capitals' WPL 2023 win against RCB

Reema Malhotra has lauded Alice Capsey for making up for Shafali Verma's early dismissal in the Delhi Capitals' Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Capsey smashed a 24-ball 38 as the Capitals chased down a 151-run target with six wickets and two deliveries to spare. It was Meg Lanning and Co.'s fourth win in the five games they have played in the tournament and helped them consolidate their second position in the points table.

In a post-match discussion on Sports18, Malhotra was asked about her thoughts on Capsey's knock for the Delhi Capitals, to which she responded:

"I will say destructive batting. When they lost the first wicket of Shafali Verma, she had not even opened her account, she was dismissed off the first delivery she faced. It comes in handy if you have players like Capsey in your camp. If you lose a dangerous Shafali Verma, you have Capsey."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that England had promoted the youngster in their batting order at the recent Women's T20 World Cup because of her destructive abilities, observing:

"She played an impactful knock and did her job. We saw the innovation, we saw her using the crease and the range of shots. She comes from England and was promoted to No. 3 this time in the T20 World Cup because of the brand of cricket she plays."

Capsey smashed eight fours during her 38-run knock. She added 44 runs with Lanning in just 4.3 overs to give the required momentum to the Delhi Capitals' chase after Shafali Verma's dismissal off the second ball of their innings.

"She played the big shots when required" - Reema Malhotra praises Jess Jonassen's knock for the Delhi Capitals

Jess Jonassen's cameo took the Delhi Capitals across the line. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema was further asked about Jess Jonassen's Player of the Match performance, to which she replied:

"She batted with a strike rate of 200. She played the big shots when required and rotated the strike at other times. She not only made the game but won it as well. Kapp was holding one end up, but they needed an explosive knock to cover up the gap between balls and runs."

While praising the Australian all-rounder for her impactful knock (29* off 15), the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Shikha Pandey should have been chosen as the Player of the Match, stating:

"That is why she was chosen as the Player of the Match. How will you not be seen when you play impactful knocks? But my thinking about the Player of the Match was different. If I had been there, I would have said Shikha Pandey is my Player of the Match."

Pandey registered figures of 3/23 in her four overs during the Delhi Capitals' bowling innings. She also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Heather Knight, although she could have finished with a four-wicket haul had she held on to a simple return catch offered by Ellyse Perry.

