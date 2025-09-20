"If Pakistan even competes, it'll be an upset" - R Ashwin's bold predicton on IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash will be similar to the first meeting between the sides. The Men in Blue trounced their arch-rivals in their group stage meeting, winning by seven wickets with 25 balls to spare.

India have dominated Pakistan across formats over the past few years, winning their last six completed matches, dating back to 2022. The Men in Blue have been in dominant form in T20Is, winning 28 of their previous 31 outings.

Looking ahead to the India-Pakistan Super Four match, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel (16:12):

"If Pakistan even competes in this game, it'll be an upset. From their point of view, I just want to see Saim Ayub score some runs instead of getting out first ball because he is a good cricketer. There aren't too many concerns to address for India. If I was India, I would want Pakistan to challenge them with the T20 World Cup around the corner."

He added:

"I doubt they'll give much competition to India in the upcoming match as well. It's just going to be yet another India-Pakistan match with the associate teams out of the tournament, that's it. Pakistan are still struggling to even scale 150. They are barely getting there only by Shaheen Afridi's batting."

Pakistan have fared better against India in T20Is over the last few years, winning two out of the previous six meetings. However, they have lost their most recent T20Is against Team India.

"If Pakistan score 160, it might be a good game" - R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin believes the upcoming India-Pakistan clash could be competitive if Pakistan score around 160 in their batting innings. In the first meeting between the sides in the competition, the Men in Green labored their way to a sub-par total of 127/9 in 20 overs.

"If I were Pakistan, I'll just aim at the stumps when bowling and swing hard when batting against India. Because quality wise, I am unsure if they can do much. Will they pick Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy? Will India continue playing Shivam Dube at 8 and give him overs? The wicket is getting better so maybe if Pakistan score 160, it might be a good game," said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"Also, one request to Pakistan - please don't bat first because of the pressure of the contest. By batting first, you make it a no-contest straightaway. By getting bowled out for 150, you are making the second half unwatchable."

India are the defending Asia Cup champions, having won the tournament in the 50-over format in 2023.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

