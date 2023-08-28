"If we can't score 300 against this team, can we do that when we face India?" - Kamran Akmal on Pakistan's batting in ODI series vs Afghanistan

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal was left disappointed by the Men in Green's failure to dominate Afghanistan bowlers in the recently concluded three-match series between the two nations.

While Babar Azam and Co completed a 3-0 clean sweep, Kamran Akmal was unhappy with the side's failure to cross the 300-run mark in the first and the third ODIs, where they batted first.

Kamran remarked that if Pakistan weren't able to score over a run-a-ball against Afghanistan, how would they do it when they take on India at the Asia Cup 2023. Speaking on his YouTube channel after the series, Akmal stated:

"In modern-day cricket, every batsman has to play positively. If we can't score 300 against this team, can we do that when we face India in the Asia Cup? It becomes pretty difficult. It was a good practice opportunity for Pakistan team, we got a chance in two games to bat first and put on a big score. The batters should've shown more responsibility."

Notably, Pakistan were bowled out for just 201 runs in the opening fixture. They batted first again in the third ODI, where they finished at 268/8 after 50 overs.

"Not a good sign for Pakistan" - Kamran Akmal on the Babar Azam-led side's nervy win over Afghanistan in second ODI

Pakistan chased down a 301-run target in a last over-thriller to eke out a narrow one-wicket win in the second ODI against Afghanistan.

Kamran Akmal suggested that the team's main batters should have chased down the total instead of leaving it for the lower order batters. He claimed that batting could be a major cause for concern for Pakistan on the road to the Asia Cup 2023, adding:

"Yes, you scored 300 in the second game. But batters should've finished the game. It was a lower-order who finished the run-chase for you. It's not a good sign for Pakistan team."

Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023. The game will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30.