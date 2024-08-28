"If he is still not hungry to perform, it will hurt a lot" - Basit Ali on Babar Azam dropping to 9th spot in ICC rankings for Test batters

Basit Ali believes that Babar Azam dropping to ninth place in the ICC Test rankings for batters could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the former Pakistan captain. He suggested that the Pakistani batter will now be itching to put in improved performances.

It is worth mentioning that Babar was earlier placed at No. 3 in the ICC rankings for the red-ball format. However, he suffered a massive plummet following his twin failures in the recently concluded Test series opener against Bangladesh.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Basit said about Babar's ranking:

"The biggest news for me is Babar Azam dropping to No. 9 in the ICC rankings. This is very good for Babar Azam. His ranking should go down in the ODIs as well. He is not the No.1 batter in ODIs. Now Babar will be hungry. If he is still not hungry to perform, it will hurt a lot. The ICC announcing the ranking ahead of the second Test could be a blessing in disguise for Babar."

Babar Azam bagged a two-ball duck in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh. He almost bagged a pair as he was dropped on zero by Litton Das in the second innings.

However, he failed to make the most of the missed opportunity, losing his wicket after scoring 22 runs off 50 balls. Bangladesh won the contest by 10 wickets, clinching their maiden Test win over Pakistan.

"Just copy what India is doing" - Basit Ali's suggestion to Pakistani think tank

Basit Ali talked about a One-Day tournament named Champions Cup, which will be played in Pakistan following the completion of the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

He expressed his displeasure over the decision. The cricketer-turned-expert suggested that Pakistan should take a cue from India's Duleep Trophy and organize more red-ball domestic tournaments.

Basit said:

"There will be a One-Day tournament called the Champions Cup after the Test series. Pakistan have copied the systems of England, Australia and New Zealand. India is right next to us, please copy their system too. You need intelligence in copying as well. Just copy what India is doing. The Duleep Trophy is about to begin. Is it a T20 or One-Day tournament? It is a four-day tournament. They are focused on making their base stronger, which is why they are so successful."

The Pakistani team will look to salvage some pride by winning the second Test against Bangladesh. The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Friday, August 30.

