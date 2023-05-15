"If Virat and Rohit do not rule themselves out of T20, then it is up to form" - Ravi Shastri on Team India's future in the shortest format 

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that if senior members wish to be involved in the shortest format, including the T20 World Cup in 2024, then the final selection will be down to form. There is rife speculation making the rounds that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aspires to send a young team to the tournament in the Caribbean, following recent failures in 2021 and 2022.

Virat Kohli has seemingly rediscovered his T20 mojo in the form of a prolific 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, while he has also been in fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is struggling in the shortest format and has more or less relinquished control of the side to Hardik Pandya on an unofficial basis.

Comparing the predicament of the current seniors to former players like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's RunOrder:

"Virat and Rohit are right where Sachin, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav and Laxman were. So, you know there is a template before you. If Virat and Rohit do not rule themselves out of T20, then it is up to form, one year is a long time. You will pick the best guys at that time, and then of course experience will also count, fitness will count."

Opining that Kohli and Rohit should focus on the longer formats while the youngsters get settled into the T20I squad ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Shastri said:

"Players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are proven, you know what they are all about. I would go in the direction of blooding the young players right now so that they get the opportunities and exposure, whilst you keep the likes of Virat and Rohit fresh for ODI cricket and Test cricket."

The new era of cricket makes participation across all three formats and franchise cricket complicated. Senior players will have to pick and choose their matches in order to prolong their careers with workload management also set in place.

"The very first T20 series that comes up now, just play these people" - Ravi Shastri backs youngsters to perform with the very first opportunity itself

The shortest format takes a backseat for now at the international level, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind. Team India's first T20I assignment post the IPL comes in the form of a three-match series against the West Indies away from home.

Given that it is a full-fledged tour with ODIs and Tests included as well, there is a high chance that the T20I squad will feature several youngsters, some of which who have had an excellent IPL season like Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Backing the inclusion of the youngsters in the national team, Shastri said:

"The youngsters will break the door down, the way they are playing with that kind of self-confidence and authority. The very first T20 series that comes up now, just play these people, expose these guys."

Team India's focus is currently on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which begins from June 7 onwards at The Oval in London.

Poll : 0 votes