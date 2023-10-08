IL T20 Development 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Blitzers vs Braves, Match 13

After the conclusion of the 13th match of ILT20 development 2023, Blitzers have occupied the topmost position winning the match by five wickets.

With three wins in five matches, the Blitzers hold the top spot having six points and a net run rate of +0.547. The Pearls are right behind them, also with six points from three wins in four matches and a net run rate of +0.146. They have a chance to overtake the Blitzers, having played one less game.

The Marvels occupy the third position, having won three out of their five matches with a run rate of +0.042. They are followed by the Braves, with two wins and four points in four matches, and a net run rate of +0.544.

The Dynamos are fifth, having won just one of their four games, with a net run rate of -0.543. Languishing at the bottom of the table are the Thunderbolts, who also have won just one of their four matches but have the lowest net run rate of -0.759.

Blitzers secure 5-wicket victory on batting-friendly pitch to lock the first spot:

In a thrilling ILT20 Development match, ILT20 Blitzers managed a hard-fought win by five wickets with just four balls to spare, over ILT20 Braves.

Braves elected to bat after winning the toss and posted a competitive total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Asif Khan scored 43 runs, and Abdul Ghaffar played a blazing unbeaten innings of 80 runs off just 30 balls to propel their team to a mammoth target. Aryan Lakra was the star bowler for the Blitzers, claiming three crucial wickets at an economy of 5.67.

In reply, the Blitzers chased down their target and finished at 205/5 in 19.2 overs. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Kamran Atta was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 76 runs, while Aryan Lakra contributed with a quickfire 39. Muhammad Uzair Khar remained unbeaten at 32 runs off 18 balls at a strike rate of 177.78. Haider Ali-l was the leading wicket-taker for the Braves, but his efforts and lack of support from others were not enough for the Braves to win.

This exciting encounter showcased some brilliant performances with both bat and ball, making it a memorable ILT20 Development match.