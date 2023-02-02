ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match 25

The Desert Vipers on Thursday (February 2), defeated Rovman Powell’s Dubai Capitals by 22 runs in Match No. 25 of the ILT20 2023. They also displaced James Vince’s Gulf Giants from the top of the points table. The Vipers currently have 14 points and a net run rate of +0.587.

The Capitals, on the other hand, stayed in fifth position in the points table and need a win somehow to break into the top four. They have seven points from nine games with a net run rate of -0.464.

Vipers keep dominating in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Vipers racked up a massive score of 182 for the loss of seven wickets. After Alex Hales and Colin Munro returned without disturbing the scoreboard much, the Vipers tried to make a recovery.

But after being reduced to 76 for four in 10.3 overs, they looked in a bit of trouble. Rohan Mustafa, who scored 31 off 21 with three fours and two sixes, failed to carry on and make his start count. But it was Sam Billings who restored sanity into proceedings.

Billings scored 54 runs off 48 balls before Chamika Karunaratne accounted for his wicket. However, it was Sherfane Rutherford who injected the finishing kick to the innings. The left-handed batter scored 50 runs off 23 balls with the help of six sixes.

It was Rutherford’s knock that took the Vipers past the 180-run mark. Fred Klaasen was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals after he finished with figures of 4-0-34-3.

The Capitals finished with 160 for seven in their run-chase. Sikandar Raza was their standout batter after he scored 41 runs off 32 balls with one four and two sixes, but Sheldon Cottrell got his prized wicket in the 13th over. Robin Uthappa looked good for his 30 before Wood sent him packing. Cottrell and Luke Wood picked up two wickets apiece for the Vipers.

