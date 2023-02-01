ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match 23

On Monday, January 31, the Desert Vipers defeated the Sharjah Warriors by 22 runs in Match No.23 of the ILT20 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the win, the Vipers also became the first team to advance to the playoffs in the inaugural edition of the championship.

The Desert Vipers, led by Colin Munro, are currently placed at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.517. The Sharjah Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, are in a bit of a hole as they are precariously placed fourth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of -0.229.

Desert Vipers race to yet another victory in ILT20 2023

After opting to bat first, the Desert Vipers found it difficult to score on a relatively tricky surface. However, they managed a respectable total of 148 for the loss of six wickets. Benny Howell’s cameo of 34 runs off 23 balls late in the innings helped the Vipers cross the 140-run mark.

Alex Hales, for a change, failed to score big and skipper Colin Munro also struggled to get going. Rohan Mustafa hit five fours but his knock of 31 runs came at a strike-rate of below 100. Sam Billings looked good in his 27-run knock before Muhammad Jawadullah accounted for his wicket.

Jawaduallah and Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece; the latter was the pick of the bowlers with an economy rate of 6.75.

The Warriors huffed and puffed in their run-chase but hardly got any momentum. Luke Wood and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets apiece for the Vipers. The Warriors finished with 126 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Five of their batters got into double digits, but none of them converted their knocks into big ones. Noor Ahmad shone with the bat as well, with a brisk 23 runs off 19 balls before he was sent packing by Wood.

