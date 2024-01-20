ILT20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, Match 1

The second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) got underway on January 19 with Sharjah Warriors taking on defending champions Gulf Giants. The match was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and the Giants started their title defence with a win.

With this win, the Gulf Giants are now at the top of the points table with two points to their name. Their net run rate of 1.55 is also brilliant to start their campaign as a 31-run win is a big enough victory in this format.

As for the Sharjah Warriors, they are at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.55. They will have to pull up their socks in order to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

The rest of the four teams - Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, and MI Emirates - are yet to play a match.

Here’s the points table after ILT20 2024 Match 1:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Gulf Giants 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.55 2 Desert Vipers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Dubai Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 MI Emirates 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sharjah Warriors 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.55

Gulf Giants start their title defence on a high

It seemed to be a good toss to win for the Warriors but Jamie Smith got the Giants off to a flying start with a 42-run knock off just 18 balls. Skipper James Vince also did well to score 45 runs while Jordan Cox mustered 32 runs. Usman Khan smashed 32 runs off 18 balls in the middle order, propelling the team’s score to 198 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

In response, Johnson Charles and Martin Guptill started superbly for the Warriors adding 93 runs in 10.3 overs. While the former smashed 57 runs, his partner scored 40 runs.

But once the opening partnership was broken, no other batter could hang around in order to keep the Warriors in the hunt. Eventually, they could only reach 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs and lost the match by 31 runs.

Jamie Overton was the best bowler for the Giants picking up three wickets. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana was the star with the ball for the Warriors returning with figures of 4/15 in his four overs.

