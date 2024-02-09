ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Mohammad Amir

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 09, 2024 23:51 IST
ILT20 2024: Top run-getters updated
ILT20 2024: Top run-getters updated

Dubai Capitals secured a nail-biting five-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the 27th match of the International League T20 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Batting first, Desert Vipers racked up 171/7 in 20 overs as openers Alex Hales (66) and Phillip Salt (26) were the standout batters in the initial overs. Olly Stone and Roelof van der Merwe scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Dubai Capitals lost their top three for just 32 runs. Tom Banton (15), Max Holden (8), and Ben Dunk (1) were the ones to depart early. However, Sam Billings (57) and Sikandar Raza forged an important partnership to turn the tide of the game.

Raza stood tall till the last ball of the game, scoring 64* off 45 balls with the aid of seven fours and two sixes. With six runs needed off the last ball, Raza single-handedly kept his side alive in the campaign with a six-over long-off.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Sikandar Raza (DC)98126764*38.14197135.53-1-219
2MDKJ Perera (MIE)7702646537.71164160.97-212711
3N Pooran (MIE)8822615143.5153170.58-1-1422
4AD Hales (DV)9902616629185141.08-211818
5CA Lynn (GG)7702606737.14194134.02-2-2910
6Muhammad Waseem (MIE)99225589*36.42171149.12-212014
7JM Vince (GG)9902485927.55203122.16-21267
8J Charles (SW)8812329333.14170136.47-2-2211
9SW Billings (DC)9912286728.5166137.34-3-187
10MS Pepper (ADKR)8802245928153146.4-1-326

Dubai Capitals all-rounder Sikandar Raza propelled from the eighth slot to the top spot with 267 runs. MIE batter Kusal Perera slipped from top to second spot with 264 runs from seven innings at an average of 37.71.

Perera's MIE teammate Nicholas Pooran slid to the third rank with 261 runs at an average of 43.5. Desert Vipers' dashing batter Alex Hales moved up from ninth to fourth spot with 261 runs at an average of 29.

Gulf Giants star batter Chris Lynn slid two spots down to occupy the fifth position with 260 runs to his name. Muhammad Waseem (255) and James Vince (248) slipped two spots each to make it to the sixth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Johnson Charles (232) descended two positions to the eighth spot. Sam Billings (228) propelled from 14th to ninth spot. Abu Dhabi's opening batter Michael Pepper glided down from seventh to 10th spot with 224 runs.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)8817429-222174/2513.057.6510.232-
2Waqar Salamkheil (MIE)8814624.2-167133/1812.846.8611.23--
3TA Boult (MIE)9920434-285133/1421.928.3815.69--
4PW Hasaranga (DV)8819232-195123/3016.256.0916--
5Mohammad Amir (DV)"}">Mohammad Amir (DV)8818631-243123/2620.257.8315.5--
6DR Sams (SW)9816327.11249123/2820.759.1613.58--
7M Theekshana (SW)8818230.2-208114/1518.96.8516.542-
8Muhammad Jawadullah (SW)9913222-176103/517.6813.2--
9PVD Chameera (DC)7715626-187104/2818.77.1915.61-
10Imad Wasim (ADKR)9917529.1-219102/1921.97.517.5--

MIE pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dominates the wicket-taking charts with 17 scalps from eight innings. His teammate Waqar Salamkheil retained his second spot with 13 wickets at an average of 12.84. Trent Boult maintained his third position with 13 scalps, averaging 21.92.

Desert Vipers spinner Wanindu Hasaranga continues to hold the fourth spot with 12 scalps at an average of 16.25. His colleague Mohammad Amir moved one spot up to occupy the fifth position with 12 wickets at 19.83.

Daniel Sams slipped one spot down to occupy the sixth spot with 12 wickets at an average of 20.75. Maheesh Theekshana (11), Muhammad Jawadullah (10), Dushmantha Chameera (10), and Imad Wasim (10) continue to hold the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots at an average of 18.9, 17.6, 18.7, and 21.9, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...