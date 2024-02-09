ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Mohammad Amir

Dubai Capitals secured a nail-biting five-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the 27th match of the International League T20 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Batting first, Desert Vipers racked up 171/7 in 20 overs as openers Alex Hales (66) and Phillip Salt (26) were the standout batters in the initial overs. Olly Stone and Roelof van der Merwe scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Dubai Capitals lost their top three for just 32 runs. Tom Banton (15), Max Holden (8), and Ben Dunk (1) were the ones to depart early. However, Sam Billings (57) and Sikandar Raza forged an important partnership to turn the tide of the game.

Raza stood tall till the last ball of the game, scoring 64* off 45 balls with the aid of seven fours and two sixes. With six runs needed off the last ball, Raza single-handedly kept his side alive in the campaign with a six-over long-off.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sikandar Raza (DC) 9 8 1 267 64* 38.14 197 135.53 - 1 - 21 9 2 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 7 7 0 264 65 37.71 164 160.97 - 2 1 27 11 3 N Pooran (MIE) 8 8 2 261 51 43.5 153 170.58 - 1 - 14 22 4 AD Hales (DV) 9 9 0 261 66 29 185 141.08 - 2 1 18 18 5 CA Lynn (GG) 7 7 0 260 67 37.14 194 134.02 - 2 - 29 10 6 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 9 9 2 255 89* 36.42 171 149.12 - 2 1 20 14 7 JM Vince (GG) 9 9 0 248 59 27.55 203 122.16 - 2 1 26 7 8 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 9 SW Billings (DC) 9 9 1 228 67 28.5 166 137.34 - 3 - 18 7 10 MS Pepper (ADKR) 8 8 0 224 59 28 153 146.4 - 1 - 32 6

Dubai Capitals all-rounder Sikandar Raza propelled from the eighth slot to the top spot with 267 runs. MIE batter Kusal Perera slipped from top to second spot with 264 runs from seven innings at an average of 37.71.

Perera's MIE teammate Nicholas Pooran slid to the third rank with 261 runs at an average of 43.5. Desert Vipers' dashing batter Alex Hales moved up from ninth to fourth spot with 261 runs at an average of 29.

Gulf Giants star batter Chris Lynn slid two spots down to occupy the fifth position with 260 runs to his name. Muhammad Waseem (255) and James Vince (248) slipped two spots each to make it to the sixth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Johnson Charles (232) descended two positions to the eighth spot. Sam Billings (228) propelled from 14th to ninth spot. Abu Dhabi's opening batter Michael Pepper glided down from seventh to 10th spot with 224 runs.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 8 8 146 24.2 - 167 13 3/18 12.84 6.86 11.23 - - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 9 9 204 34 - 285 13 3/14 21.92 8.38 15.69 - - 4 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 5 Mohammad Amir (DV)"}">Mohammad Amir (DV) 8 8 186 31 - 243 12 3/26 20.25 7.83 15.5 - - 6 DR Sams (SW) 9 8 163 27.1 1 249 12 3/28 20.75 9.16 13.58 - - 7 M Theekshana (SW) 8 8 182 30.2 - 208 11 4/15 18.9 6.85 16.54 2 - 8 Muhammad Jawadullah (SW) 9 9 132 22 - 176 10 3/5 17.6 8 13.2 - - 9 PVD Chameera (DC) 7 7 156 26 - 187 10 4/28 18.7 7.19 15.6 1 - 10 Imad Wasim (ADKR) 9 9 175 29.1 - 219 10 2/19 21.9 7.5 17.5 - -

MIE pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi dominates the wicket-taking charts with 17 scalps from eight innings. His teammate Waqar Salamkheil retained his second spot with 13 wickets at an average of 12.84. Trent Boult maintained his third position with 13 scalps, averaging 21.92.

Desert Vipers spinner Wanindu Hasaranga continues to hold the fourth spot with 12 scalps at an average of 16.25. His colleague Mohammad Amir moved one spot up to occupy the fifth position with 12 wickets at 19.83.

Daniel Sams slipped one spot down to occupy the sixth spot with 12 wickets at an average of 20.75. Maheesh Theekshana (11), Muhammad Jawadullah (10), Dushmantha Chameera (10), and Imad Wasim (10) continue to hold the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th spots at an average of 18.9, 17.6, 18.7, and 21.9, respectively.

