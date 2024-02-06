ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. Chris Lynn and Zuhaib Zubair

Gulf Giants secured a 19-run win over Dubai Capitals in the 24th match of International League T20 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Gulf Giants batted first and racked up a below-par total of 126/9 on a tricky wicket on Tuesday, February 6. Opener and captain James Vince scored 32 runs in the initial overs. Later, Shimton Hetmyer (34) and Dominic Drakes (24*) scored important runs in the middle and death overs.

Olly Stone continued his domination with the ball, scalping a four-wicket haul, conceding just 14 runs in four overs with a maiden over. Scott Kuggeleijn gave proper support with a three-wicket haul.

In response, Dubai Capitals batters failed to create an impact. Most of them got off to a start, but couldn't convert them into bigger ones. Dasun Shanaka, batting in the lower middle order, top scored with 24* runs.

However, with the asking rate moving up, they got bundled out for 110 runs in 18.3 overs. Aayan Afzal Khan claimed two wickets, conceding eight runs in three overs. All other bowlers involved in the second innings scalped one wicket each.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (MIE) 8 8 2 261 51 43.5 153 170.58 - 1 - 14 22 2 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 8 8 2 248 89* 41.33 159 155.97 - 2 1 20 14 3 CA Lynn (GG) 6 6 0 244 67 40.66 177 137.85 - 2 - 27 10 4 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 5 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 6 6 0 230 65 38.33 139 165.46 - 2 1 22 11 6 Sikandar Raza (DC)"}">Sikandar Raza (DC) 8 7 0 203 48 29 152 133.55 - - - 15 7 7 AD Hales (DV) 8 8 0 195 61 24.37 148 131.75 - 1 1 14 12 8 AD Russell (ADKR) 8 6 4 192 48 96 84 228.57 - - - 7 19 9 MS Pepper (ADKR) 7 7 0 192 59 27.42 132 145.45 - 1 - 27 6 10 JM Vince (GG) 8 8 0 189 52 23.62 162 116.66 - 1 1 19 6

MIE dashing batter Nicholas Pooran continues to hold the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 261 runs. His colleague Muhammad Waseem retained his second rank with 248 runs. Gulf Giants hard-hitting batter Chris Lynn maintained his third position with 244 runs.

Sharjah Warriors batter Johnson Charles settled with the fourth position, racking up 232 runs. MIE's Kusal Perera held on to the fifth position with 230 runs. Sikandar Raza moved one spot up to the sixth rank with 203 runs.

Alex Hales slid one spot down to the seventh rank with 195 runs. Andre Russell (192) and Michael Pepper (192) continue to stay at the eighth and ninth ranks at 96 and 27.42. James Vince (189) moved up from 14th to 10th slot.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 TA Boult (MIE) 8 8 180 30 - 242 13 3/14 18.61 8.06 13.84 - - 3 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 4 Mohammad Amir (DV) 7 7 162 27 - 206 11 3/26 18.72 7.62 14.72 - - 5 M Theekshana (SW) 8 8 182 30.2 - 208 11 4/15 18.9 6.85 16.54 2 - 6 DR Sams (SW) 8 7 150 25 - 235 11 3/28 21.36 9.4 13.63 - - 7 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 7 7 122 20.2 - 148 10 3/18 14.8 7.27 12.2 - - 8 Muhammad Jawadullah (SW) 8 8 126 21 - 170 10 3/5 17 8.09 12.6 - - 9 PVD Chameera (DC) 7 7 156 26 - 187 10 4/28 18.7 7.19 15.6 1 - 10 Zuhaib Zubair (GG) 5 5 90 15 - 112 9 4/22 12.44 7.46 10 1 -

MIE pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped 17 wickets to continue his domination on the top spot in the wickets standings. His pace colleague Trent Boult picked up 13 wickets to retain his second position.

Desert Vipers bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga (12) and Mohammad Amir (11) maintained their third and fourth ranks at 16.25 and 18.72. Sharjah Warriors' Maheesh Theekshana (11) and Daniel Sams (11) consolidated their fifth and sixth spots at 18.9 and 21.36.

Waqar Salamkheil (10), Muhammad Jawadullah (10), and Dushmantha Chameera (10) retained their seventh, eighth, and ninth slots at an average of 14.8, 17, and 18.7 respectively. Zuhaib Zubair, the Gulf Giants bowler, moved up from 12th to 10th spot with nine scalps at 12.44.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App