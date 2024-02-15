ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. James Vince and Scott Kuggeleijn

Dubai Capitals secured a nine-wicket win in Qualifier 2 of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 against Gulf Giants to set the final date with MI Emirates.

Batting first, Gulf Giants racked up a below-par total of 138/6 in 20 overs. Captain James Vince top-scored with 58 runs off 53 balls with the aid of four fours and two sixes. In the death overs, Chris Jordan smacked a 30-run unbeaten knock off 29 balls, featuring one four and two sixes.

Scott Kuggeleijn, Olly Stone, Jason Holder, Haider Ali, and Sikandar Raza scalped a wicket apiece for the Dubai Capitals in the first innings.

In response, Dubai Capitals finished off the chase in 16 overs with nine wickets in hand. Openers Leus du Plooy (63* off 40) and Tom Banton (38 off 38) were the crucial batters in the initial overs to take the game away from the opposition.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JM Vince (GG) 12 12 - 356 59 29.66 296 120.27 - 4 2 35 10 2 Sikandar Raza (DC) 12 10 1 303 60* 33.66 220 137.72 - 1 1 25 10 3 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 9 9 - 297 65 33 187 158.82 - 2 1 31 12 4 N Pooran (MIE) 9 9 2 297 51 42.42 181 164.08 - 1 - 15 25 5 CA Lynn (GG) 10 10 - 284 67 28.4 223 127.35 - 2 1 30 11 6 AD Hales (DV) 10 10 - 282 66 28.2 200 141 - 2 1 18 21 7 SW Billings (DC) 12 11 2 280 67 31.11 199 140.7 - 3 - 20 9 8 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 11 11 2 278 89* 30.88 193 144.04 - 2 1 22 15 9 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 10 MS Pepper (ADKR) 10 10 - 229 59 22.9 162 141.35 - 1 1 33 6

GG batter James Vince moved one spot up to secure the top position in the run-scoring charts with 356 runs. Sikandar Raza slid to the second spot with 303 runs from 10 innings.

Kusal Perera (297), Nicholas Pooran (284), and Chris Lynn (284) maintained their third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively. Meanwhile, Alex Hales (282) and Sam Billings (280) retained their sixth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Muhammad Waseem (278), Johnson Charles (232), and Michael Pepper (222) continued to hold the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 10 10 190 31.4 - 223 16 3/18 13.93 7.04 11.87 - - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 11 11 234 39 - 330 14 3/14 23.57 8.46 16.71 - - 4 SC Kuggeleijn (DC) 7 7 149 24.5 - 209 13 4/17 16.07 8.41 11.46 1 - 5 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 6 Mohammad Amir (DV) 9 9 198 33 - 253 12 3/26 21.08 7.66 16.5 - - 7 Sikandar Raza (DC) 12 12 252 42 - 257 12 3/21 21.41 6.11 21 - - 8 DR Sams (SW) 10 9 169 28.1 1 262 12 3/28 21.83 9.3 14.08 - - 9 Zuhaib Zubair (GG) 8 8 132 22 - 173 11 4/22 15.72 7.86 12 1 - 10 AJ Hosein (MIE) 9 9 186 31 - 182 11 4/23 16.54 5.87 16.9 1 -

MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (16), and Trent Boult (14) continue to occupy the top three spots in the wicket-taking charts.

Scott Kuggeleijn (13), Wanindu Hasaranga (12), and Mohammad Amir (12) maintain their fourth, fifth, and sixth spots at an average of 16.07, 16.25, and 21.08, respectively. Sikandar Raza (12) moved up from 11th to seventh spot at an average of 21.41.

Daniel Sams (12), Zuhaib Zubair (11), and Akeal Hosein (11) retained their eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at an average of 21.82, 15.72, and 16.54, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App