ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. James Vince and Scott Kuggeleijn

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 15, 2024 23:23 IST
Dubai Capitals secured a nine-wicket win in Qualifier 2 of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 against Gulf Giants to set the final date with MI Emirates.

Batting first, Gulf Giants racked up a below-par total of 138/6 in 20 overs. Captain James Vince top-scored with 58 runs off 53 balls with the aid of four fours and two sixes. In the death overs, Chris Jordan smacked a 30-run unbeaten knock off 29 balls, featuring one four and two sixes.

Scott Kuggeleijn, Olly Stone, Jason Holder, Haider Ali, and Sikandar Raza scalped a wicket apiece for the Dubai Capitals in the first innings.

In response, Dubai Capitals finished off the chase in 16 overs with nine wickets in hand. Openers Leus du Plooy (63* off 40) and Tom Banton (38 off 38) were the crucial batters in the initial overs to take the game away from the opposition.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1JM Vince (GG)1212-3565929.66296120.27-423510
2Sikandar Raza (DC)1210130360*33.66220137.72-112510
3MDKJ Perera (MIE)99-2976533187158.82-213112
4N Pooran (MIE)9922975142.42181164.08-1-1525
5CA Lynn (GG)1010-2846728.4223127.35-213011
6AD Hales (DV)1010-2826628.2200141-211821
7SW Billings (DC)121122806731.11199140.7-3-209
8Muhammad Waseem (MIE)1111227889*30.88193144.04-212215
9J Charles (SW)8812329333.14170136.47-2-2211
10MS Pepper (ADKR)1010-2295922.9162141.35-11336

GG batter James Vince moved one spot up to secure the top position in the run-scoring charts with 356 runs. Sikandar Raza slid to the second spot with 303 runs from 10 innings.

Kusal Perera (297), Nicholas Pooran (284), and Chris Lynn (284) maintained their third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively. Meanwhile, Alex Hales (282) and Sam Billings (280) retained their sixth and seventh ranks, respectively.

Muhammad Waseem (278), Johnson Charles (232), and Michael Pepper (222) continued to hold the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)8817429-222174/2513.057.6510.232-
2Waqar Salamkheil (MIE)101019031.4-223163/1813.937.0411.87--
3TA Boult (MIE)111123439-330143/1423.578.4616.71--
4SC Kuggeleijn (DC)7714924.5-209134/1716.078.4111.461-
5PW Hasaranga (DV)8819232-195123/3016.256.0916--
6Mohammad Amir (DV)9919833-253123/2621.087.6616.5--
7Sikandar Raza (DC)121225242-257123/2121.416.1121--
8DR Sams (SW)10916928.11262123/2821.839.314.08--
9Zuhaib Zubair (GG)8813222-173114/2215.727.86121-
10AJ Hosein (MIE)9918631-182114/2316.545.8716.91-

MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (16), and Trent Boult (14) continue to occupy the top three spots in the wicket-taking charts.

Scott Kuggeleijn (13), Wanindu Hasaranga (12), and Mohammad Amir (12) maintain their fourth, fifth, and sixth spots at an average of 16.07, 16.25, and 21.08, respectively. Sikandar Raza (12) moved up from 11th to seventh spot at an average of 21.41.

Daniel Sams (12), Zuhaib Zubair (11), and Akeal Hosein (11) retained their eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at an average of 21.82, 15.72, and 16.54, respectively.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
