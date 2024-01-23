ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles and Maheesh Theekshana

Sharjah Warriors bagged a five-wicket victory against Dubai Capitals in the fifth match of ILT20 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

After losing the toss, Dubai Capitals were tasked to bat first. Sam Billings (52) and Sikandar Raza (48) played crucial roles in setting up a dominating total of 170/7 in 20 overs.

Daniel Sams scalped a three-wicket haul for Warriors, conceding 28 runs in four overs. Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Sharjah Warriors finished off the chase in 18.5 overs. Johnson Charles, the opening batter, went on to score 93 runs off 51 balls with eight fours and six sixes to turn the game upside down.

He received substantial support from Lewis Gregory (16), Basil Hameed (24*), and Daniel Sams (16*) in the middle and death overs to take the side home. Dushmantha Chameera's four-wicket haul went in vain for the Capitals.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 2 2 0 150 93 75 89 168.53 - 2 - 14 9 2 JM Vince (GG) 2 2 0 97 52 48.5 78 124.35 - 1 - 10 3 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 2 2 0 96 81 48 53 181.13 - 1 - 11 4 4 AGS Gous (ADKR) 1 1 1 95 95* - 50 190 - 1 - 5 7 5 N Pooran (MIE) 2 2 0 72 51 36 51 141.17 - 1 - 4 5 6 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 2 2 0 70 51 35 44 159.09 - 1 - 2 6 7 TH David (MIE) 2 2 1 68 41* 68 37 183.78 - - - 2 7 8 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 2 2 0 68 54 34 34 200 - 1 - 5 5 9 SW Billings (DC) 2 2 1 65 52 65 48 135.41 - 1 - 1 4 10 JL Smith (GG) 2 2 0 59 42 29.5 31 190.32 - - - 4 5

Sharjah Warriors batter Johnson Charles moved up from ninth rank to occupy the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 150 runs from two innings. James Vince slid one spot down to secure the second rank with 97 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz moved one spot up to make it to the third slot with 96 runs from two innings. Andries Gous (95) slid from the second to the fourth slot.

Nicholas Pooran (72), Muhammad Waseem (70), and Tim David (68) descended one spot each to secure the fifth, sixth, and seventh slots, respectively. Jake Fraser McGurk (68) moved up from 10th to eighth rank.

Sam Billings rocketed from 27th rank to hold the ninth spot in the tally. Jamie Smith slipped from seventh to 10th slot in the standings with 59 runs.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Theekshana (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 47 6 4/15 7.83 5.87 8 1 - 2 PVD Chameera (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 54 5 4/28 10.8 6.75 9.6 1 - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 2 2 48 8 - 64 5 4/25 12.8 8 9.6 1 - 4 CR Woakes (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 56 4 2/21 14 7 12 - - 5 TA Boult (MIE) 2 2 48 8 - 62 4 2/23 15.5 7.75 12 - - 6 J Overton (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 70 4 3/29 17.5 8.75 12 - - 7 DR Sams (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 75 4 3/28 18.75 9.37 12 - - 8 CJ Jordan (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 83 4 2/35 20.75 10.37 12 - - 9 Ali Khan (ADKR) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 10 Sikandar Raza (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 50 3 3/21 16.66 6.25 16 - -

Warriors spinner Maheesh Theekshana moved one spot up to take the pole position in the bowlers' standings, with six scalps to his name. Dushmantha Chameera propelled from 18th to second rank with five wickets at 10.8.

Fazalhaq Farooqi slipped from top to third spot, scalping five wickets at 12.8. Chris Woakes (4) climbed up from 11th to fourth position, averaging 14. Trent Boult (4) and Jamie Overton (4) descended two positions each to occupy the fifth and sixth slots at 14 and 15.5.

Daniel Sams (4) propelled from 23rd to seventh spot at 18.75. Chris Jordan (4) slipped from fifth to eighth spot at 20.75. Ali Khan (3) glided from the seventh to the ninth slot at 9.66. Sikandar Razan (3) slid from sixth to 10th rank at 16.66.

