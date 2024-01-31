ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers (Updated) ft. Muhammad Waseem and Fazalhaq Farooqui

Desert Vipers stunned table toppers MI Emirates by two wickets in 15th match of the ILT20 2024 on Tuesday. Vipers won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Vipers exhibited a combined bowling effort to restrict MI to 149/9. Mohammad Amir led the way with the ball, chipping in a three-wicket haul for 26 runs. Besides, the likes of Luke Wood and Matheesha Pathirana claimed two wickets apiece.

The MI Emirates' batting lineup struggled as none of the batters managed to build a strong partnership. Although Muhammad Waseem (19 off 12) and Andre Fletcher (18 off 12) showed promise early on, they were unable to capitalize on their starts. Nicholas Pooran also scored 17 runs off 14 balls, but Pathirana dismissed him too.

Tim David emerged as the highest run-scorer, contributing 28 runs from 14 balls.

In reply, Desert Vipers lost six wickets inside 12 overs. However, Sherfane Rutherford stood tall and played a solid 35-run knock off 22 balls to take the team in a commanding position.

The match reached a crucial stage with the chase narrowing down to 10 runs from the last six deliveries. In the final ball, the target was further reduced to three runs. Shaheen Afridi played a decisive role, taking three runs on the last ball and securing a two-wicket victory for the Vipers.

As for MI Emirates’ bowling, Muhammad Rohid Khan picked up three wickets for 21 runs while both Fazalhaq Farooqui and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets as well.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 6 6 2 204 89* 51 140 145.71 - 2 1 15 11 2 J Charles (SW) 5 5 1 200 93 50 127 157.48 - 2 - 19 10 3 N Pooran (MIE) 6 6 1 198 51 39.6 129 153.48 - 1 - 10 15 4 Sikandar Raza (DC) 5 4 0 160 48 40 113 141.59 - - - 11 7 5 SW Billings (DC) 5 5 1 151 67 37.75 104 145.19 - 2 - 11 5 6 A Sharafu (ADKR) 5 5 1 145 82* 36.25 106 136.79 - 1 - 18 6 7 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 5 5 0 127 81 25.4 74 171.62 - 1 - 12 7 8 JM Vince (GG) 4 4 0 126 52 31.5 102 123.52 - 1 - 12 5 9 TH David (MIE) 6 5 2 126 41* 42 74 170.27 - - - 5 11 10 SR Hain (ADKR) 5 5 0 125 77 25 95 131.57 - 1 1 14 2

Muhammad Waseem’s 19-run knock on Tuesday has helped him surpass Charles to take the top position in the ILT20 2024 runs tally. He now has 204 runs in six matches. Johnson Charles, meanwhile, slips to second spot with 200 runs in five games.

The likes of Nicholas Pooran (198), Sikandar Raza (160), and Sam Billings (151) retain the third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively. The sixth position is occupied by Alishan Sharafu with 145 runs in five games.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is at seven, having managed to score 127 runs in five matches. He is closely followed by James Vince, who has 126 runs under his belt in four matches at an average of 31.50.

Tim David’s 28-run knock on Tuesday has helped him take the ninth spot. He has 126 runs under his belt in six matches. Sam Hain rounds off the top ten with 125 runs in five matches.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 6 6 126 21 - 169 12 4/25 14.08 8.04 10.5 1 - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 5 5 120 20 - 131 11 4/15 11.9 6.55 10.9 2 - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 6 6 132 22 - 168 10 3/14 16.8 7.63 13.2 - - 4 DR Sams (SW) 5 5 120 20 - 178 10 3/28 17.8 8.9 12 - - 5 PW Hasaranga (DV) 5 5 120 20 - 125 7 3/30 17.85 6.25 17.14 - - 6 CR Woakes (SW) 5 5 116 19.2 - 126 7 2/21 18 6.51 16.57 - - 7 PVD Chameera (DC) 5 5 108 18 - 135 7 4/28 19.28 7.5 15.42 1 - 8 Muhammad Rohid (MIE) 4 4 48 8 - 62 6 3/21 10.33 7.75 8 - - 9 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 5 5 74 12.2 - 100 6 2/3 16.66 8.1 12.33 - - 10 AJ Hosein (MIE) 6 6 126 21 - 142 6 4/23 23.66 6.76 21 1 -

Fazalhaq Farooqui picked up two wickets against Vipers on Tuesday which helped him climb up two spots to secure first rank in the ILT20 2024 wickets tally with 12 wickets in six matches.

Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana now moved down to second spot with 11 wickets under his belt.

With 10 wickets each, Trent Boult and Daniel Sams are ranked third and fourth spot, averaging 16.8 and 17.8, respectively.

Hasaranga’s solitary wicket against MI aided him reach the fith spot. With an average of 17.85, he has seven wickets to his name in five games.

Despite Chris Woakes having seven wickets, a slight average difference of 0.15 places him in the sixth position. Dusmantha Chameera has also taken seven scalps in five matches at an average of 19.28.

Muhammad Rohid, Waqar Salamkheil, and Akeil Hosein round off the top 10 of the ILT20 2024 most wickets list with six wickets under their belt in four, five and six matches, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App