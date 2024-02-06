ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Joe Clarke and Ravi Bopara 

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on Monday, February 5, defeated Sharjah Warriors in Match No. 23 of the ILT20 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After being put in to bat first, the Warriors were bowled out for 75 in 17 overs.

Ravi Bopara of ADKR was the star performer after he finished with figures of 4-0-15-4. Joshua Little also bowled his heart out with figures of 4-0-17-3.

Thereafter, Joe Clarke scored 34 off 25 balls as the Knight Riders chased down the target with 59 balls left in their innings.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in ILT20 2024

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of ILT20 2024. The left-handed batter has scored 261 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 170.58, with a top score of 51 to his name.

Muhammad Waseem is second on the list, as the MI Emirates batter has racked up 248 runs from eight matches at an average of 41.33 and a strike-rate of 155.97 with two fifties and a top score of 89 not out.

Chris Lynn has notched 243 runs in five games at an average of 48.60 and a strike-rate of 142.10. Johnson Charles, Kusal Perera, Alex Hales, and Sikandar Raza have also been impressive.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ILT20 2024

Fazalhaq Farooqi is currently the leading wicket-taker in ILT20, having taken 17 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.65. The MI Cape Town bowler has also taken two four-wicket hauls until now in the tournament.

MI’s Trent Boult has also been incredible, having taken 13 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 8.06. Wanindu Hasaranga of the Desert Vipers is third on the list with 12 scalps from eight matches at an economy rate of 6.09.

Mohammad Amir, Maheesh Theekshana, Daniel Sams, and Waqar Salamkheil have also been impressive thus far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App