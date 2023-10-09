ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Braves vs Pearls match (Updated) ft. Alishan Sharafu and Haider Ali

The Thunderbolts registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Dynamos in the 14th match of ILT20 Development 2023. Meanwhile, the Braves secured a three-wicket win over the Pearls in the 15th game.

Shifting focus to the 14th contest, ILT20 Dynamos batted first and mustered a below-par total of 114/10 in 19.2 overs. Wasim Akram was the standout bowler for Thunderbolts, bagging a six-wicket haul while conceding just 21 runs.

In response, Thunderbolts took just 8.2 overs to chase down the total. Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Sandeep Singh scored a 20-ball 58-run unbeaten knock, featuring eight fours and three sixes.

Turning to the 15th encounter, ILT20 Pearls batted first and mustered an imposing total of 176/3 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Alishan Sharafu's 80-run knockoff 41 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

In response, the Braves chased down the total with just two balls to spare. Openers Raees Ahmed and Asif Khan scored 40-plus, with Nasir Faraz playing a crucial role with his 48-run knock of 25 balls in the middle order.

ILT20 Pearls and ILT20 Blitzers will lock horns in the first semifinal, with ILT20 Braves and ILT20 Marvels taking on each other in the second semifinal on October 9, Monday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development 2023

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Marvels batter Rahul Chopra maintains his leading position, amassing 237 runs from five innings at an average of 118.5. He is closely followed by Asif Khan, the Braves opener, who has accumulated 214 runs at an average of 53.5

Pearls skipper Alishan Sharafu has scored 194 runs from five innings at an impressive strike rate of 159.02 to sit in third spot. His colleagues Khalid Shah and Aryansh Sharma bagged fourth and fifth spots with 171 and 168 runs respectively.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Braves' Haider Ali is the new leading wicket-taker of the tournament, scalping 10 wickets. Blitzers' pacer Uzair Khan is also jointly leading the chart. Pearls' Nilansh Keswani picked nine wickets to find the third spot.

Blitzers' left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra bagged the fourth position, racking up eight wickets from five innings. Thunderbolts pacer Wasim Akram scalped eight wickets from just three innings to propel him to the fifth spot.