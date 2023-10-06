ILT20 Development 2023 top run-scorers and wicket-takers after ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Marvels match (Updated) ft. Rahul Chopra and Haider Ali

ILT20 Pearls secured an eight-wicket win against ILT20 Thunderbolts in the ninth match of ILT20 Development 2023, while ILT20 Braves bagged a 16-run victory over ILT20 Marvels in the 10th game. ICC Academy, Dubai hosted both of these games.

Moving to the ninth contest, ILT20 Thunderbolts opted to bat first after winning the toss. They started off on a disappointing note, losing their openers quite early in the innings. However, keeper-batter Dawood Ejaz stood tall to revive the innings with his 39-run knockoff of 21 balls.

Unfortunately, he couldn't get any support from the other batsmen. In the death overs, Hazrat Luqman's cameo of a 12-ball 32-run knock took the Thunderbolts to 141/8 in 20 overs. Spinner Nilansh Keswani was the standout bowler for Pearls, scalping three crucial wickets.

In the chase, Pearls lost their opener Aryansh Sharma for a duck. Nevertheless, Khalid Shah (50 off 31) and captain Alishan Sharafu (56* off 42) smacked their respective fifties to keep their side on top.

After Shah's dismissal, Lovepreet Singh's 30-run knock steered their side to victory in just 18.2 overs. Captain Rohan Mustafa was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for Thunderbolts in a losing cause.

Shifting our attention to the 10th game, the Braves were asked to bat first after losing the toss against the Marvels. The Braves initiated the encounter on a decent note with opener Hamdan Tahir scoring 34 runs off 31 balls. He received substantial support from Raees Ahmed, who scored 48 runs off 28 balls.

Eventually, captain Usman's 20 runs and lower-order blitz took them to 172/7 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Muhammad Zahid emerged as the top bowler for ILT20 Marvels, picking three wickets.

In response, Marvels kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Rahul Chopra held one end firmly, scoring 72 runs off 39 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes. He received good support from Syed Wasi Shah, who scored 30 runs off 27 balls.

Regrettably, those two knocks weren’t enough for the Marvels as they couldn’t catch up with the required run rate. In 20 overs, they managed to score just 156/7, losing the game by 16 runs. Haider Ali secured four wickets to propel the Braves to victory.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development, 2023:

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Marvels batter Rahul Chopra is the new leading run-scorer, amassing 195 runs in four innings. Usman Khan, Blitzer's star player, secured the second rank, accumulating 155 runs from three innings.

Pearls opener Khalid Shah moved to the third position, scoring 151 runs from four matches. His colleague Aryansh Sharma is occupying the fourth slot, scoring 125 runs at an average of 31.25. Braves opener Asif Khan was propelled to the fifth rank, amassing 124 runs at an average of 62.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Braves medium pacer Haider Ali propelled to lead the wickets column, scalping seven wickets. Blitzers' Muhammad Uzair Khan is occupying the second position with seven wickets of his own.

Marvel left-arm spinner Aayan Khan is in third, bagging six wickets, with leg-spinner Adithya Shetty and left-arm pacer Muhammad Jawad Ullah securing fourth and fifth slots respectively with the same number of wickets.