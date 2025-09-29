"Imagine the pressure Shivam Dube was under" - Former all-rounder lauds Team India star's heroics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Shivam Dube's impactful all-round performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Coming into the playing XI after being rested in the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, Dube chipped in with figures of 0-23 off three overs along with a priceless cameo of 33 runs off 22 deliveries.

Shivam Dube had to feature as a frontline seam bowling option in Hardik Pandya's absence. The all-rounder was effective with the new ball in containing the Pakistani openers, conceding only 12 runs off his first two overs. He found a movement to keep Sahibzada Farhan in check and set a decent foundation for the rest of the bowling attack.

The all-rounder came into bat during a precarious phase of the run chase following Sanju Samson's dismissal in the 13th over. Battling a rising required run rate, he had to make an impact to push India in the closing stages of the innings.

The left-handed batter was able to take down Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed with some timely boundaries. Although he could not close out the innings, he played his part before his dismissal in the penultimate over after being caught in the deep by Shaheen Afridi.

Irfan Pathan outlined how Shivam Dube took on a role that he was not familiar with and played it to perfection in a high-stakes final clash against Pakistan.

"Shivam Dube's innings was brilliant, it was very important. He played some crucial shots. That six off Haris Rauf, that was extremely crucial, if that was not hit, the equation of 17 runs needed off the last 2 overs would not have been possible. It might have been more complicated," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"If any other team lost their premier all-rounder like India did with Hardik Pandya, that team would crumble. Imagine the pressure Shivam Dube was under. Playing the final against Pakistan, bowling with the new ball. He gave away only 12 runs off his first two overs with the new ball, and I think that was a huge factor for India," he added.

Irfan Pathan also credited the team management for expanding the pool of all-rounders, ensuring that Hardik Pandya's absence is not overtly felt in dire circumstances.

"Hardik Pandya has been injured before in the 2018 Asia Cup, the 2023 ODI World Cup, and now just before the final. So, India has made sure that they have 3 all-rounders. So, well done to the selectors and coaches for not letting Hardik's injury affect their plan," the all-rounder said.

Hardik Pandya was suspected of struggling with cramps after bowling one over against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage match. However, he was not deemed to fit to play the final, forcing India to shake things up in their playing XI.

"The way Dube hit those sixes was very important" - Shubman Gill hails the supporting act during Asia Cup 2025 Final run chase

Shivam Dube finished his knock with two fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 150. He did not have the best of campaigns with the bat as his services were not required as such, but his improved bowling ability is a massive takeaway for Team India.

"The partnership between Sanju and Tilak and then the way Dube hit those sixes was very important. Playing a final against them, there wasn't much panic but the game can go both ways," Shubman Gill said after India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph.

The all-rounder finished the Asia Cup 2025 campaign with 50 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 125, along with five wickets at an average of 20.20, and an economy of 7.76

