"I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup" - Imran Tahir

South Africa's veteran spinner Imran Tahir said he wants to play in the T20 World Cup later this year. He has declared himself fit enough to play in the ICC event. Tahir, currently playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, spoke about the tournament's competitiveness and his team's performance.

South Africa's selectors surprisingly left Imran Tahir out of their 2021 World T20 squad, picking Tabraiz Shamsi as their first-choice spinner. Tahir, who hasn't played international cricket since 2019, has a compelling T20I record, taking 68 wickets in 38 games at 15.04.

Speaking to Geo News, the 42-year old declared his availability for T20Is and is keen to play at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Simultaneously, the veteran thanked South Africa for giving him a chance at the top level.

"I am still available for selection in T20Is. I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup. I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they’ll find me a deserving candidate."

"It is a strange feeling that I am an overseas player for Pakistan where I was born and even played my initial cricket, but I am also thankful to South Africa that they gave me a chance to reach my dreams and prove myself in international cricket."

The wrist-spinner bowled magnificently in the current season's opening game against the Karachi Kings. He bagged the man of the match award for his game-changing spell of 4-0-16-3. Although he took only a wicket against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday, Multan Sultans still won it.

"This unity as a team is the key to success" - Imran Tahir

The leggie stated that the defending champions have had an encouraging start to the season and credited the hard work behind it. The 42-year old spoke about unity as one of the key factors in achieving success.

"We are off to a good start. It is all because of the collective hard work of the team. I hope we continue with this streak in the tournament. This unity as a team is the key to success. When you work hard as a team and give your best, you surely get success."

It remains to be seen if the Pakistan-born cricketer will get a crack in the World Cup Down Under later this year.

